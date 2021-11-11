A former top prosecutor in Attorney General Jeff Landry's office has filed a lawsuit against his former boss, alleging that Landry retaliated against him for reporting sexual harassment and intentionally concealed records about it from the public.

Former Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes filed the lawsuit Nov. 5 against Landry in Baton Rouge district court. Derbes publicly revealed in April that he was the whistleblower in the Landry’s office after Landry held a news conference attacking Derbes without naming him, insisting that he was not a credible source of information and that Landry had acted appropriately in response to sexual harassment complaints against the head of his criminal division.

Derbes’ lawsuit says that in the fall of 2020, he told his immediate supervisor, former criminal division director Pat Magee, that his behavior toward women in his office was making them uncomfortable. Derbes filed official complaints about Magee in October and November of last year.

Once The Advocate | The Times-Picayune started requesting complaints about Magee late last year, Attorney General’s Office supervisors advised Derbes that they "would deliberately mischaracterize the complaints against Magee” so that they would not have to release them. Once Landry’s office hired the law firm Taylor Porter to investigate the complaints, Derbes said Landry “deliberately restricted and limited the outside law firm’s investigation in order to favorably skew any conclusion in favor of Magee.”

Taylor Porter concluded that while some of Magee’s actions were inappropriate, they did not rise to the level of sexual harassment. But Derbes’ lawsuit says Taylor Porter only questioned one of several women who were allegedly subjected to harassment, and did not question any witnesses.

Early this year, Landry filed a lawsuit against a reporter for The Advocate | The Times-Picayune who requested the Magee complaints and the records of Taylor Porter’s investigation. A Baton Rouge judge ordered that the complaint be released to the public, with some redactions to protect the identity of potential witnesses and victims.

Once the document was released, Derbes says in his suit, Landry and Magee blamed him for “creating his complaint in the first instance” and falsely accused him of “engineering the creation of public documents and their release to the media.”

Landry initially suspended Magee for 38 days without pay and ordered him to take classes on professionalism, before another former employee of his office lodged a new sexual harassment complaint against Magee. Magee resigned shortly afterward, saying he did not want to be a distraction in the office. He maintained he did nothing wrong.

In the aftermath, Landry released a memo to the media that identified Derbes by his job title and questioned his credibility, which Derbes argues was a deliberate attempt to reveal his identity. By April, an attorney for Derbes notified Landry’s office that Derbes was filing a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Landry responded by demoting Derbes and removing his duties as a supervisor, according to the lawsuit. Derbes said he had no choice but to submit his resignation letter April 19 after his demotion and other retaliation on the part of Landry. But Landry fired back by calling the news conference to attack him, denying him medical leave and immediately terminating his employment and medical benefits, according to the lawsuit.

Derbes’ lawsuit also alleges that Landry defamed him during the April news conference, by accusing him of “lying, shirking his duties and breaking the law.”

Derbes also alleges that Landry and Magee retaliated against him for more than just the sexual harassment complaints. His lawsuit says he also became aware of lenient treatment in August 2020 for a criminal defendant in a child pornography case who had not been arrested despite an arrest warrant being drawn up.

“When [Derbes] complained about the disparate treatment of the criminal defendant to his supervisors, he was advised the criminal defendant’s family had a personal connection with Mr. Landry and that Mr. Landry did not want the criminal defendant prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the lawsuit states.

The criminal case involved Gregory Campo Jr. of Lafayette, but the relationship between the Campo family and Landry remains unclear. An attorney for the family previously said that the Campos did not know Landry whatsoever, and there’s no record that the Campo family has donated to Landry’s campaigns.

Roughly a year passed between when the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation — an arm of the AG’s office — found evidence that Campo possessed child porn and the date in January 2021 when he was arrested, court documents show. The AG’s office has said that the time lag was because Campo was in a “long-term, out-of-state, residential treatment program,” which slowed the process of arresting him.

Court records show that Landry’s office is no longer prosecuting Campo’s case, but the court record does not include a recusal notice from the AG's office. The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office has taken over instead.

Derbes’ lawsuit also says he complained that the AG’s office has been diverting money that is legally dedicated to insurance fraud cases to other expenses within the Department of Justice.

A spokesperson for Landry did not immediately return a message for this story.

Derbes, who now works in the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, says in his lawsuit that the ordeal with Landry and Magee caused him to lose wages, earning capacity, suffer emotional distress and more. He is requesting a jury trial.