Scotlandville High School will go to virtual learning on Monday, after plumbing problems caused flooding in one of the school's buildings.
The school expects to return to regular, in-person classes on Tuesday, the school said in a statement Sunday.
The flooding happened in the school's E building and families will be kept updated on the progress of repairs, the school said.
For information, families can call Letrece Griffin, chief of communications and family engagement, at (225) 436-1140 or email at lgriffin7@ebrschools.org.