Sherwood Forest Boulevard was overlaid with asphalt. The job seems to be complete as no more construction is taking place and all the street cones have been removed. However, since the street was elevated, all of the side streets (and there are many) that feed onto Sherwood Forest are left with a 2-3 inch bump when entering the boulevard. Can some form of easement be put in place along the width of each bump allowing it to be less unsettling to the vehicle and its driver?
Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for the city-parish, says, "The contractor on the South Sherwood Forest job has been addressing the side streets and some private driveways by asphalting the areas to get a smooth transition to the main roadway. This should be completed by early October.
"The remaining items of construction left to do is saw cutting and sealing of the joints, permanent striping and clean up which should be complete by the middle November."
A taxing question
Have the Mall of Louisiana and the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel of Baton Rouge Casino paying CATS tax after they were annexed into the city limits of Baton Rouge by their request? Or did they receive a tax exemption?
East Baton rouge Parish Assessor Brian Wilson's answer is short and to-the-point: "Both of those properties are paying the CATS tax."