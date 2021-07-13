The New Roads branch of the Office of Motor Vehicles will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19 precautions, the agency said Tuesday.
Customers who had appointments booked can reschedule online at expresslane.org. People can also check the website for online services and a list of open offices.
Officials did not say what caused the closure, but several OMV branches have temporarily closed in recent days elsewhere due to the coronavirus.
New infections have been rising in Louisiana, likely due to more infectious variants and vaccination rates that are among the nation's lowest, according to state health officials.