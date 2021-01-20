Baton Rouge weather forecaster Pat Shingleton announced Wednesday he will retire from daily television at the end of the month, according to a report from WBRZ.
After more than 40 years as a forecaster, Shingleton is retiring to spend more time with his family. He will still stay with WBRZ as a community spokesperson continuing to support charity events such as Pat’s Fill A Prescription for the Needy, Pat’s Coats for Kids and the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, The Wearin’ of the Green Parade, the television station said.
“Pat’s legacy will be solidified in his charity,” WBRZ news boss Trey Schmaltz said. “Pat and WBRZ are intertwined and it'll be different not having him a part of our everyday lives.”
Shingleton’s last forecast will be Friday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m.