From left, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Sean Ardoin, a two-time Grammy nominee who is a relative of Amédé Ardoin (March 11, 1898 – Nov. 3, 1942), get ready for a ceremony before the planting of two lemon trees in Baton Rouge's A.Z. Young Park to commemorate the cultural and musical contributions of Amédé Ardoin, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Ardoin created the framework for Cajun, Creole, and Zydeco music’s evolution in the early 1900’s. The ceremony near the State Capitol added to the recognition of Ardoin, whose statue by sculptor Russell Whiting was installed in 2018 outside the St. Landry Parish Welcome Center. Ardoin's death at age 44 from a racially-motivated beating led to his family's efforts to keep his music and legacy alive. Combining his signature high voice and accordion, Ardoin's dance tunes and mournful ballads are considered Zydeco standards today and he was one of the first Cajun artists to record his music. He was known for always carrying with him a lemon, which he used to soothe his vocal chords.Sean Ardoin and other musicians performed, and speakers included Nungesser, Broome, Celeste Gomez, a former exective director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, its current executive director Herman Fuselier, former four-term State Sen. Donald Cravins, a two-time mayor of Opelousas, and his wife Patricia Cravins, co-founder of the 'Bring Amédé Home' fundraising campaign. Lemon trees were donated by Saxon Becnel and Sons Citrus Nursery in Belle Chasse.