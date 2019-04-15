Whether you're looking to subscribe to The Advocate for the first time or if you've been a loyal subscriber for years, let us help you gain full digital access to theadvocate.com and its news and information produced by Louisiana's largest newsroom.
LOOKING TO SUBSCRIBE?
Click here to see special subscriptions offer in your area.
ALREADY A SUBSCRIBER?
If you're currently a print subscriber, your subscription now includes total access to all our digital platforms including the e edition! For your personal and families’ access, please register your account.
Watch our video here to learn how to register or click here to begin your registration.
Remember that registration also allows you to manage your account 24/7. You can change your password, pay your bill online, update auto renewal, change a credit card, and even put your subscription on temporary hold while you're on vacation.
If there is anything else that we can assist with please feel free to contact our subscriber services department at 866-698-0200 or if you prefer, email us at subscriberservices@theadvocate.com and we’ll reach out to you. Our hours of operation are Monday - Friday: 6 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday: 6 a.m.-10:30 a.m., and Sunday: 7:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Holiday Hours are 6 a.m.-10 a.m., unless otherwise noted.