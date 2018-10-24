CONVENT — Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday the Sunshine Bridge over the Mississippi River won't reopen this year following an "act of negligence" by a transportation company that has hit nearly three dozen bridges over the last 5½ years.

After riding a crew boat onto the river and then being hoisted more than 100 feet into the air to see the damage up close, Edwards said Marquette Transportation should pay for repairs that could cost $5 million. Marquette has already filed court papers seeking to limit its liability to $1.5 million. If the company is successful, Louisiana taxpayers could be on the hook for $3.5 million.

"This was simply an act of negligence, something that should not have happened and, by the way, it was committed by a repeat offender, and rest assured Louisiana will aggressively pursue Marquette (Transportation) for reimbursement," Edwards said following a tour of the stricken bridge in St. James Parish on Wednesday.

He announced that repairs wouldn't be completed before January 2019. The extended closure will impact holiday travelers who rely on the bridge to reach relatives or to view Christmas Eve bonfires along the Mississippi River levees.

Edwards said the economic disruption and would negatively impact the "quality of life" in the region: people, businesses, cane farmers, industry and local governments.

While he had seen photographs and drone video of the damage previously, he said his trip to the 1.5-mile bridge Wednesday led him to conclude the damage was far worse than he initially believed.

"When you get up close to the damage and you see steel that has been twisted, you see the rivets that are missing and you get a really good appreciation for just how compromised that bridge is," he said.

Winds billowing about, Edwards and state highway officials explained during a news conference at the closed bridge's eastern approach span that the damaged support beam will have to be braced first and then spliced with a new custom-made beam, work that will be subject to the vagaries of autumn weather.

A crane barge being pulled by a Marquette Transportation towboat hit the bridge's metal superstructure Oct. 12 with the crane in an upright position. The nighttime collision has shut the bridge since. The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Marquette pledged to work with the U.S. Coast Guard in the investigation and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on the repair plans.

The bridge had carried more than 20,000 vehicles per day and its closure has disrupted the lives of people, businesses and industries on both sides of the river corridor. For those caught by the shutdown, a short trip over the bridge near Donaldsonville has been replaced with a more than hourlong, 50-mile detour.

In addition to state highway officials, Edwards was flanked by parish government officials, sheriffs and area legislators at the news conference. Some of them described the traffic and costs to their agencies, such as Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley. He has his jail near Donaldsonville on the west bank but his heavily used courthouse and the bulk of the parish's population are on the east bank.

A Coast Guard database of closed maritime investigations shows Marquette Transportation vessels have hit bridges at least 32 times since Jan. 1, 2013, and appears to indicate the federal agency hasn't sanctioned the company over the incidents. The crashes ranged from minor to causing hundreds of thousands of dollars to bridges, ships and cargo and totaled $2.2 million in the past five and a half years.

The Oct. 12 crash into the Sunshine Bridge is also at least the second time a Marquette vessel has hit the bridge. In February 2006, barges being pushed by a company towboat hit a bridge pier, smashing protective fenders and causing $2.1 million in damage, a state court lawsuit alleges.

Edwards referenced Marquette's track record and the pending maritime inquiry during the news conference.

"While the state does not have the authority to restrict this operator, I have asked the (Louisiana) Department of Transportation and Development to cooperate fully in the investigation and provide all information necessary," he said.

Marquette's statement also defended the company's safety history as among the best in the maritime industry.

"Marquette has a long history of safe operations and the company represents a significant portion of waterway transportation in the region," the statement says. "Despite this unfortunate incident, we believe strongly that our track-record, as well as our safety standards and procedures, are among the best in our industry."

Chris Knotts, the DOTD's chief engineer, told gathered reporters the mangled main beam section normally bears 1.7 million pounds of compression stress before the added pressure of wind or traffic.

With the damage, that stress has been redistributed to other parts of the bridge. The damage also has caused the two parts of the bridge where the damaged beam is now attached to be squeezed 4 inches closer together. Knotts said the damaged area will have to be jacked apart before the wrecked piece can be cut out and replaced.

On Friday, Marquette Transportation filed a petition and a $1.545 million bond with U.S. District Court in New Orleans to limit its liability in the Oct. 12 collision.

"That is woefully beneath what our estimate is," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said. "We'll be meeting with their attorneys next week with attorneys from the state, and we'll be very direct, as the governor said, around the cost of this."

