City Hall wants to pump money into incentives to build grocery stores in pockets of Baton Rouge, an efficiency study to find cost savings in local government and a new anti-violence program that’s replacing the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination project.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration is expected to ask the Metro Council on Wednesday to spend nearly $3 million in surplus money on 12 requests that include public safety, stormwater management and roadwork. But while Broome pushes these programs forward, some in City Hall are warning that they see funding problems for the city-parish in the next year.

Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel emphasized Wednesday the difficulty of numerous priorities that are pulling the mayor’s office up, down, left and right. He said departments across the city-parish are struggling to work within their budgets.

For example, District Attorney Hillar Moore III sent Broome a letter a month ago saying his office was in “financial crisis.” Moore’s office is supporting $110,000 that Broome has earmarked in her budget supplement for "Truce," which is the new iteration of BRAVE to reduce violence among young people. That money, however, does not plug a hole in the district attorney's budget that recently resulted in layoffs.

The faith-based advocacy group Together Baton Rouge has also lobbied local government for years for funding that would help fix “the grocery gap” that plagues many neighborhoods without easy access to fresh food. When Broome campaigned for mayor in 2016, she pledged at a Together Baton Rouge forum to commit $1.5 million to attract grocery stores to underserved neighborhoods.

Her proposed budget supplement takes a step in that direction but falls short of the total amount, as the Broome administration wants to spend $250,000 annually for three years on the initiative. Gissel said the city-parish would layer its own funding with federal grants and donations in an effort to attract grocery stores through a $650,000 effort.

The money would go toward a public-private partnership with Mississippi-based Hope Community Development Finance Initiative, which worked with New Orleans on its similar Fresh Food Retailer Initiative. City hall estimates that 26 percent of parish residents live in a "grocery gap."

“Grocery stores normally in development are the anchor,” Gissel said. “They get the best rental rate because they bring people in.”

As for Truce, the $110,000 outlined in the budget supplement would go toward two caseworkers for the program, Private donors are also expected to raise $150,000 for Truce, according to the city-parish.

Moore wrote in his letter last month that he has had to eliminate a chief homicide prosecutor position, a deputy domestic violence prosecutor and a deputy sex crimes prosecutor to make his budget work. Moore’s office also recently laid off three clerical employees, he said.

He requested $350,000 this year, plus the guarantee that a previous $200,000 allocation to hire employees to review body camera footage would become permanent.

“We need to find a solution, absolutely, because it’s going to be very tough managing the caseloads that we have, but it’s something we believe we can work with the city on in 2019,” said Mark Dumaine, the district attorney’s chief of administration. “I am hopeful that the mayor is looking at our issues and will solve our problems for 2019. We have solved our problems for 2018 by reducing staff.”

Dumaine said the district attorney’s budget has taken a hit because arrest numbers, and therefore overall caseloads, are down in Baton Rouge. But he pointed out that murder rates are high, as Baton Rouge broke its record last year with 106 homicides. Homicides have remained high so far this year, and Dumaine said the office needs the manpower to address those cases.

Gissel that funding for the district attorney’s office “is going to have to be an issue” for the upcoming 2019 budget cycle.

Broome has also proposed $750,000 for 29 new vehicles for the Baton Rouge Police Department; $500,000 to continue a stormwater master plan; and $50,000 for the City Constable to replace broken fingerprint ID equipment at City Court.

Her request includes $300,000 for an “efficiency initiative” to hire local government consulting firm Management Partners to find ways the city-parish can save money. Gissel wants the firm to focus on best practices for fee collections, federal grants, human resources, police and more.

“We don’t have a very aggressive grant operation in city government,” he said. “That’s one area where we can see real improvement.”

The supplement also includes an additional $50,000 for Squire Patton Boggs, which is Baton Rouge’s lobbyist in Washington, D.C., and would bring the firm’s total contract to $250,000. Gissel said the lobbying firm is important to help secure federal grants for the city-parish.

Broome's budget supplement also includes nearly $1 million in dedicated money that has limited purposes for its use.

+5 Onetime Baton Rouge tram plan now proposed to be 10-mile express bus route Plans for a 3-mile downtown-LSU tram have now morphed into a 10-mile express bus route between the university and a future north Baton Rouge h…

Some of the dedicated funding in Broome’s budget supplement would pay for the city-parish to replace a wrecked fire vehicle, to retrofit a police helicopter and to perform intersection improvements at Millerville and South Flannery Road, as well as McCarroll Drive where it intersects with Jefferson Highway. The city-parish wants to spend $400,000 on a traffic signalization change that would make signals recognize and give green lights to emergency vehicles, and $220,000 for Broome’s proposed bus rapid transit line in place of the previously proposed downtown tram.

The Metro Council is expected to consider the budget supplement at 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.