An Ascension Parish public works employee served as one of the major suppliers to a Donaldsonville-based drug ring that funneled pounds of methamphetamine to the streets of the Baton Rouge area, federal prosecutors allege.
A recently unsealed federal grand jury indictment lays out the mechanics of the ring's operations last fall and the role parish worker Kelly Derrell Jones had allegedly played to supply significant amounts of meth at a cost of at least $2,000 per pound. It wasn't clear Monday whether Jones still worked for Ascension Parish.
Jones, 40, of Gonzales, and eight other men were arrested or otherwise taken into custody in the middle of last month and have pleaded not guilty to various drug trafficking and firearms counts, prosecutors in Baton Rouge said in a statement Monday.
The grand jury in Baton Rouge charged Jones with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. His defense attorney did not return a call for comment Monday.
Ascension government spokesman Donovan Jackson declined to comment about Jones' current employment status with the parish, saying a public records request would need to be filed. The Advocate made a request Monday and, afterward, he still wouldn't talk about Jones.
The indictment handed up May 11 followed an investigation going back at least to October involving the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; regional drug task force members and others from local sheriff and police departments.
Though prosecutors don't say how, the grand jury indictment alleges investigators had knowledge of the ring members' secret meetings and conversations with one other, including on the telephone.
Ring members often spoke in code while on the phone and texting, referring to meth with words like "glass," "clear" and "shards," the indictment alleges.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. didn't immediately return an email for comment Monday.
At the center of the ring was another man, Reshide "Shide" Wooden, 25, of Donaldsonville. The indictment alleges that he ran the ring from his home at an apartment complex on St. Patrick Street and out of his grandparents' home also in the city.
According to a separate federal warrant, DEA agents and other local law enforcement officers had searched both homes on Dec. 8 and found in the St. Patrick Street apartment 20 pounds of meth, most of which was packaged in one-pound bags.
Smaller amounts of meth, scales and a Springfield Armory Saint AR-15 pistol were found at the grandparents' home. The firearm is a kind of short-barreled, high-capacity assault rifle that can be legally called a pistol.
According to the indictment, Wooden worked as the middleman among Jones and other wholesale sources of supply and the others in the ring who often worked in smaller amounts of meth.
For instance, Rokedrick Tyrell Williby, 31, also of Donaldsonville, is another supplier named in the indictment. He had discussed with Wooden on Nov. 28 that he had given him 30 pounds of meth, the indictment alleges.
In addition to large suppliers, Wooden worked with others in the ring to cut the raw drugs, helped facilitate sales to customers and would front the cost of the drugs to be paid back later by the others he supplied, the indictment alleges.
Others charged in the indictment are Denzel Dionte Gray, 29, of Donaldsonville; Malcolm Oliver Jr., 32, of Napoleonville; David Burnell Lewis, 37, of Gonzales; Christopher Dee Harrod, 41, of Prairieville, Blain Joseph Slayton, 29, of Gonzales; and Robert Jason Slayton, 51, of Plaquemine, prosecutors said.
All nine men are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office's newly formed Organized and Violent Crime Unit. It is led by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Jarreau.