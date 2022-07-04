LSU is closer to having an expanded office dedicated to equal rights issues after conducting interviews with three outside candidates for a new upper-level post.
After a scathing review in 2021 of how LSU handled claims of sexual harassment and abuse, LSU followed up by hiring several more employees to investigate those types of complaints and addressing them under the umbrella of the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX. The goal is to “change the culture” at Louisiana’s flagship institution, its interim director said at the time.
While LSU's previous Title IX investigations have happened under the general counsel's office, experts argued it was a bad model because university attorneys may square off against Title IX representatives in certain cases. The new leader will be a campus vice president instead.
None of the finalists interviewed late last month currently work in Louisiana. They are:
- Tanya Lowery, chief compliance officer and the interim chief diversity officer at The University of Texas Permian Basin;
- Todd Manuel, an LSU graduate with a law degree from Southern who is currently the vice president of diversity-related issues at the Edison Electric Institute; and
- Nicole Roberson, director of equal opportunity and diversity at the Texas A&M system.
Following upcoming campus visits, the search panel will make a recommendation to LSU President William F. Tate IV. The school has not released a timetable for when the position should be filled.
After a 2020 outpouring of complaints over how LSU handled complaints of sexual misconduct on campus, the university commissioned the Husch Blackwell law firm to investigate. Their report faulted LSU’s Title IX office for being too small, especially for a campus with more than 30,000 students, with only one investigator and another employee who took in complaints. LSU's former president, F. King Alexander, argued that LSU was so poorly funded by the Louisiana Legislature that the school could barely piece together a Title IX office.
Husch Blackwell also said that when punishments were doled out, they were often too weak. USA Today found in an analysis that, between 2016 and 2020, LSU expelled just one student for rape, dating violence or other similar misconduct despite finding 46 students responsible for those offenses. They compared LSU's outcomes with other universities and found that LSU's punishments were often less serious.
LSU has now put more money toward Title IX than in the past. They planned to hire 18 specialists for the new office, and budgeted $2.5 million for the office in 2021.
According to LSU's current Title IX officials, the hiring process is on track, with several investigators already on duty.
In their interviews, Lowery, Manuel and Roberson each spoke of the need to establish trust among LSU leadership and its faculty and students, if the school were to convince people to step forward.
“As incidents happen, whether it’s a bias incident or whether you hear about something on- or off-campus, you want to be able to be responsive," Lowery said. "That’s important because when people understand that you are responsive, people understand that you care and that continues to build trust and makes LSU elevate.”
Manuel, the only finalist who doesn’t work in higher education, said it was important to understand why students act the way they do.
"You have to reach out to your stakeholders so that they can understand what sort of challenges those students are experiencing and understand the complexities of those challenges," he said. "Then you can start to put your head together to actually think about what solutions might be brought to bear."
"When you drive behavioral change, you're actually making progress," he said.
And Roberson said the investigators need to interact with students at times when there is not a complaint pending.
“A lot of the time you only see investigators when they're coming to do a complaint and that's not good," she said. "They need to see us an ally because we're not the bad people, we're the good people."
Prior to her time at Texas-Permian Basin, Lowery was the Title IX coordinator at Oklahoma State. She has Ph.D. in higher education from the University of Texas.
Roberson has a doctorate in organizational leadership from Regent University and worked with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights for more than a decade, and also as chief diversity officer with Dallas Area Rapid Transit.
The Husch Blackwell report led to suspensions for executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar. It also highlighted a culture of LSU Athletic Department officials keeping complaints in-house, rather than routing them to the university's Title IX office.
In April 2021, seven women filed a federal lawsuit, alleging that the university violated Title IX and “repeatedly engaged in discriminatory, retaliatory, and other unlawful actions” when the women tried to report sexual misconduct on campus. Their lawsuit is still pending in federal court, while other former students have since added to the Title IX legal claims against LSU in court.
Upon taking the job of guiding the newly-formed Office of Civil Rights & Title IX last year, Cassidy said that she saw the new office as a way to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
While her successor has not yet been chosen, Cassidy said then she knew the change LSU needs would not happen overnight.
"The goal is to change the campus culture," Cassidy wrote in her introductory Q&A interview. "It will take a long time, because we know this is not unique to LSU, to Baton Rouge, nor to Louisiana."