With COVID-19 infections surging across Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards asked the public to ring in the New Year from home and take personal measures to stop the virus’ spread, warning that a “difficult” January awaits.
Louisiana reported the highest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, shattering a pandemic record for new infections for the second day in a row, as the highly-contagious omicron variant rips across the nation.
The virus' rapid spread is fueling an uptick in hospitalizations in Louisiana, with 762 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of nearly 150% from a week ago, according to the latest Health Department data. Hospitals are already facing capacity issues from staffing shortages, with large numbers of doctors and nurses out with infection, Edwards said.
“The Department of Health here in Louisiana, and I, are urging you to celebrate from home with members of your everyday household because that’s how much COVID-19 there is out there right now, and how highly transmissible it is, and how serious the situation is,” Edwards said.
A panel of doctors who joined Edwards at the virtual press conference Thursday said most of the patients in their care with severe illness are unvaccinated and the best protection appears to come from getting fully inoculated and boosted. Statewide, around 75% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to Health Department data.
In New Orleans and portions of northwest Louisiana, the share of patients arriving in the emergency department with COVID-like symptoms is at an all-time high. Hospitals leaders have asked the public to stay away from the ER unless they’re experiencing severe illness.
“Our ER is inundated,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, physician-in-chief at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. “It feels like you might as well leave the doors wide open because you can’t stop the flow of patients that need to be cared for.”
The surge in infections comes as kids prepare to return to the classroom on Monday after winter break. State public health officials said schools should institute universal indoor masking, limit social gatherings and extracurricular activities until the surge wanes, and space students out during meals. Without the measures, kids will get infected and school closures are likely, said Theresa Sokol, the state epidemiologist.
Still, Edwards, a Democrat, stopped short of issuing new statewide restrictions on Thursday, even as he warned that without taking precautions, the state could overwhelm its health care delivery system. A mask mandate for public indoor spaces — including for K-12 schools — expired at the end of October, though some schools, including those in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parish, have continued to require masks.
Louisiana continues to lag in vaccination rates, ranking 45th in the nation for inoculations, according to federal data. Slightly more than 50% of the population is considered fully vaccinated statewide, including around 24% of kids aged 5 to 17. Around 16% of the population has received a booster, according to state data.
Edwards asked those who remain unvaccinated to “talk to your health care provider, talk to someone that you rely upon,” saying that getting the jab would make a good New Year’s resolution.
“It’s a community effort to end the pandemic,” O’Neal said, adding that the latest surge is a sign of the community’s failure to commit to vaccinations and mitigation measures.
Louisiana reported 8,455 confirmed cases and an additional 4,012 probable COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the weekly total of infections to around 27,000, a 240% increase from the previous week. Still, the number of infections is likely higher, given the proliferation of at-home, rapid tests, which aren’t included in state tallies. Sokol said preliminary data suggest that 20 to 30 percent of tests this week are positive, levels Louisiana hasn’t seen since the start of the pandemic, when testing was scarce.
Sokol urged people who can to work remotely from home, noting that 95% of parishes are at the highest risk level for COVID-19 transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classification system.
“In these areas, there is widespread, uncontrolled COVID transmission with many undetected cases,” Sokol said. “We need to stay home as much as possible … no social gatherings, like on New Year’s Eve.”
Edwards asked the public to think about the toll the pandemic has taken on health care workers, now in their fifth surge, when planning their New Year’s Eve celebrations. For his part, Edwards scaled back his Christmas celebration to only include his immediate family, and canceled plans to attend Saturdays’ Sugar Bowl and Sundays’ Saints game.
“January is going to be very, very challenging,” Edwards said. “I’m asking everyone to take this seriously and do what you can to help us navigate what will be a very difficult few weeks.”