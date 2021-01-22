The commission Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome assembled last year to study racial inequities in East Baton Rouge Parish believes it's more important to educate the public on racism and racial disparities than it is to tear down monuments or change the names on streets and buildings honoring the Confederacy.

Many local Black leaders say that stance, included towards the end of the more than 60-page report Broome's administration released recently, weakens what is otherwise a comprehensive and potent document chronicling the parish's issues around race and racial disparities.

Broome says she understands those criticisms. But she says her conversations with the city-parish's young Black entrepreneurs reveal that removing systemic economic barriers — which have prevented them from the upward mobility many white-owned businesses have benefited from for years — is higher on their list than tearing down symbolic expressions tied to racism.

Still, Broom said she supports the commission's recommendation to develop a blueprint for a better legislative process for changing street names, building names, monuments, and race-related holidays. The commission said the current process is too cumbersome — for example, it requires a petition from a majority of homeowners on a street to change its name.

"I personally don't see it as a watering down of the issue," Broome said about the document and initial criticisms. "I see it as an introduction to next steps."

The East Baton Rouge School Board last year changed the name of Lee High School, named after Confederate general Robert E. Lee, to Liberty High School. But Baton Rouge hasn't really jumped on board with other cities across the country, like New Orleans, that have torn down monuments and renamed buildings and streets honoring controversial figures and ideals.

Broome convened the Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion shortly after the protests nationally and locally stirred by the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police last year.

Nearly 200 people applied for a spot on the commission. Broome's appointments were a mix of people from different racial, gender, age and socieconomic backgrounds.

The commission says the remnants of the region’s racist past created a legacy exposed by last year’s protests over Floyd's death and the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling outside a North Foster Drive convenience store.

A subcommittee within the 24-member commission said in the report that, while there is wide recognition for the need for new names on some streets and buildings, the belief is not universal and would be difficult to carry out. They also noted how difficult the bureaucracy is to legislatively change the names of streets in the city-parish named after Confederate generals, like Lee Drive and Gen. Forrest Avenue.

"Through our research, we discovered the process is lengthy, complicated, and would most likely amass pushback," the report states. "As a group, we decided our goal is to change minds and hearts through education and empathy."

"Although it is important to tear down physical expressions that create divisiveness, it is arguably more important to educate the masses about the 'how' and 'why' a physical expression is offensive," the report reads.

Maxine Crump, a former journalist, created Dialogue on Race Louisiana more than 20 years ago to educate about the kind of racism in the community that the report speaks of. The six-week curriculum tasks participants with readings and facilitated discussions on the roots of racism and how to work to end it.

"There's this tendency of saying there'll be pushback, but what's left off is who will be doing the pushback?" Crump said. "What are they pushing back on? What are they asking you not to do? Do the majority matter or do the few pushing back do?"

Crump called the report a "powerful" document that was "weakened" by its stance regarding how to address racist symbols in the city-parish.

"That would be heavy lifting and complicated," she said about the commission's suggestion to educate the public through education and empathy. "I think we can trust this community to have the right historical facts and truth. I don't think it wants to be known as a city that puts white supremacy on a pedestal."

Several of the Black members of the Metro Council agreed with Crump's sentiments about the report.

Council Pro-Tem LaMont Cole called it "counterproductive" to take such a softball approach to the issue.

"Those that say keeping monuments and certain street names say it's part of history to use as a reminder," he said. "But it's a part of history that shouldn't have happened and we shouldn't have to think about it again."

Councilwoman Chauna Banks noted that city leaders can't legislate hearts and feelings, but they can legislatively deal with street names.

A cumbersome process for renaming streets

That process, however, is cumbersome and lengthy, the commission's report says.

The Metro Council can easily change the name of a city-parish-owned building through resolution. But street names are a different story.

According the city-parish's Unified Development Code, a person or group must first submit an application to the Planning Commission requesting the name of their street be changed. And that application must include a petition signed by a majority of the property owners along the entire length of the street saying they agree with the change.

Then public notices to local agencies and advertising in the newspaper must occur detailing the request — followed by public hearings before the Planning Commission and the Metro Council.

Also, the applicant is responsible for paying for the cost of replacing existing street signs if the request is approved.

Broome defended the commission's stance on monuments and racists symbols by saying the body isn't trying to side-step the issue. She said next steps involve developing an educational toolkit which tells the story on racial injustice in the city-parish and includes a guideline on how to address the issues around symbols and monuments on the legislative front.

Also, she intends to broaden participation and the role of the commission going forward to work on the other crucial aspects of racial inequality which are included in the report.

"What I've been hearing from black entrepreneurs is giving them resources to elevate themselves. They want access to contracts, business," she said. "That's a critical step. When people have access it empowers them not only economically, but it empowers their voices too."

Others recommendations in the report involve addressing the legacy of health disparities that were exposed during the coronavirus pandemic; assisting disenfranchised business enterprises in qualifying for federal grant funds and programs; and creating platforms to amplify perspectives on race.

"During the next month, the commission will be working to facilitate strong discussions around the recommendations and giving a platform for the citizens of Baton Rouge," Broome said. "We're going to keep this commission in existence."