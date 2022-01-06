When a power outage in downtown Baton Rouge disrupted New Year’s Eve celebrations, halted business and brought down city-parish government services for several hours, it was a familiar story for business leaders and government officials who work in the area.

Now they're pointing a finger at Entergy Louisiana.

“If I'm not mistaken, this is the third or fourth outage we've had in the past couple years,” said Darryl Gissel, the city-parish chief administrative officer. “We never get a real detailed explanation of why they’re happening.”

An outage began last Friday about an hour before New Year's Eve celebrations kicked off at 11 a.m. It brought down the Sheriff’s Office property tax payment portal, forcing officials to extend the payment deadline by a week. Setup for the city-parish’s New Year’s Eve events were temporarily disrupted, Gissel said, and three ice skating sessions at the Raising Cane’s River Center were canceled because the ice started melting.

Downtown was also full with people visiting the city during the holidays, and the outage blocked hotels from checking guests in or out, said Paul Arrigo, the president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge.

Power was out in the area for several hours before it was restored later that afternoon.

Arrigo said along with last Friday’s outage, he remembers a disruptive outage that occurred during a convention around early 2020.

“When these happen on the weekend, a lot of the commercial places are closed, but the hotels are doing quite well with a lot of weddings, conventions and what have you,” Arrigo said. “It’s really quite a disruption to the hotels and the hospitality industry when that happens.”

There have been at least five power outages in downtown Baton Rouge since July 2013 that weren’t caused by a hurricane or other natural disaster.

In September 2020, smoke filled downtown Baton Rouge when a power outage occurred that forced Entergy to shut off power to the area for repairs. And in February 2020, power lines in a manhole caught on fire, also forcing Entergy to turn off the power downtown in order to make repairs.

Ben Taylor, an owner of several commercial buildings downtown, said his tenants frequently complain of outages and power issues that disrupt the workday.

“It’s way too frequent. It didn't used to be this way … before Entergy took over years ago,” Taylor said. “I think they’ve got more than they can handle.”

Taylor heard from tenants who had work wiped off their computers from outages. At least one of Taylor’s buildings downtown will experience a power issue about once a month on average, he said. It’s often a struggle to get clear answers from Entergy about why power issues occur.

“This is serious business when they have these power outages, and they don’t know what happened or why it happened, so they say,” Taylor said. “But it’s been going on for quite some time.”

Entergy did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

As the right-hand man to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Gissel’s comments on the outages escalated the feud between Entergy and those who work or own property downtown.

Taylor said he believes Broome and the city-parish government have unfairly received criticism for the frequent outages.

“The trouble is a lot of it falls on the mayor,” Taylor said. “They blame her for it, and they shouldn’t because it’s Entergy’s fault. Entergy just doesn’t want to get with the program.”

Gissel said he understands that there’s always the potential for an outage, but the frequency and scale of the recent power outages are a cause for concern.

““When city government is affected, it affects everything we've got,” Gissel said. “We have backup generators, but it's never enough. … Any of those outages have a huge impact and a huge inconvenience.”