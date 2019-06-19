A 15-year-old Amite High School football player who had been joking around with teammates collapsed and later died after practice Tuesday.
Terrance Allen was in the locker room after practice around 9 p.m. when he collapsed, according to Amite Police Chief Jerry Trabona.
Fire department and Acadian Ambulance crews administered CPR on Allen before transporting him to a local hospital, where he died less than an hour later, Trabona said. He had no known existing medical issues, according to the chief.
The team had been in practice late at night to avoid the afternoon heat, Trabona said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, when authorities expect to know more about the cause of death.
"The LHSAA sends our thoughts and prayers to the Amite High School Community and to the Allen family," LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine in a statement. "The LHSAA and LHSCA will continue to monitor this unfortunate situation and provide any assistance when needed."