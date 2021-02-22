The state Fire Marshal's office issued a warning Monday about the use of heat lamps in cold weather, following fires in the past week that injured three members of a Livingston Parish family and killed animals in other parishes.
In Livingston Parish, three people suffered minor injuries trying to escape a fire that started from an overheated heat lamp being used to help warm outdoor pets.
Elsewhere, in the Houma area, a dog being warmed outdoors with a heat lamp died in the fire that broke out when the lamp overheated.
A barn fire in Bossier Parish, caused by an overheated heat lamp left on in the barn, killed seven horses, the state Fire Marshal's Office said.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said that heat lamps seem like a simple solution, but are often left on for long periods of time unattended, sometimes dangerously close to bedding material, and become fire hazards when they overheat.
“The best plan of action for protecting pets from frigid temperatures is to bring them inside,” said Browning, “For livestock and larger animals, there are various ways to provide warmth with extra bedding and blankets."
"We encourage everyone to use this opportunity to reevaluate their preparedness for extreme cold weather and alter your warming game plan now,” Browning said.
Additional recommendations for safe warming of outdoor pets and livestock can be found at https://www.offthegridnews.com/how-to-2/10-overlooked-ways-to-keep-livestock-warm-during-winter/