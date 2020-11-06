The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning people about a scam in which a caller or someone traveling door-to-door demands payment for an overdue electrical bill.
The scammers try to frighten Entergy customers into believing that their power will soon be cut off, and that the only way to keep the lights on is to give up their banking information or put money on a pre-paid debit card. As the weather gets colder, people could be more likely to fall prey to someone in an effort to stay warm during the winter.
Sometimes, the scammers use "spoofing" on cell phones to show incorrectly that they're really calling from the power company. At other times, they'll use a different utility, like the water company.
The BBB says the demand for a pre-paid debit card is a red flag, as are wire transfers. Utilities will take payments by check or credit card if a bill is legitimately due.
The BBB says utility customers worried about their bills can call the utility at a customer service number listed on their bill.