Police say a man they fatally shot Wednesday in Fordoche crashed his truck into a house, hopped out with "a knife in one hand and a gun in the other" and tried to set the place on fire before walking up the street and confronting law enforcement.
Louisiana State Police identified him as 48-year-old Opelousas resident Jessie Lee Gaither IV.
According to LSP, a Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff's deputy and Livonia police officer responded around 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a disturbance on Cleveland Road.
"Area residents had called 911, and reported that a suspect … drove his truck through the front of a residence, which resulted in substantial damage," LSP wrote in a news release the next day.
The suspect, later identified as Gaither, "then exited the vehicle brandishing a knife in one hand and a gun in the other," the LSP summary continued. "After attempting to set the house on fire, Gaither left the residence, walking up the street."
Police say residents told them they saw Gaither with a firearm, which turned out to be a flare gun.
"As officers arrived on the scene they made contact with Gaither," the news release goes on to state. "As officers made contact, he brandished a knife. Officers gave Gaither repetitive verbal commands to stop advancing towards them; however, he refused."
An officer then tried "to subdue Gaither by discharging his Taser," according to LSP, "but it was unsuccessful."
Gaither then "brandished a firearm, which was later determined to be a flare gun," police say, "and discharged it at the officers."
That's when a law enforcement officer shot and killed Gaither. LSP didn't specify whether it was the Pointe Coupee deputy or Livonia police officer who fired the weapon.
Officials say they pronounced Gaither dead on the scene by the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office.