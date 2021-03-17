LSU will hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring — and all LSU students who graduated in 2020 but didn't get a ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic can participate.
The commencement ceremonies will be held Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8, the university said in an email to students, faculty and staff Wednesday.
Students and families can check lsu.edu/commencement for more details.
The ceremonies will be held indoors at various venues across campus. Masks will be required at all times, and the email warns that plans could change if the coronavirus situation changes.
Each graduate will be allocated four guest tickets.
Some coronavirus precautions will still be taken. Graduates will be seated in physically distanced seats, graduates will not shake hands or pose for photos on stage, and graduate students will not receive their hoods on stage.
Graduates who plan to participate should RSVP by April 9.
The Vet School will hold a ceremony on Monday, May 10, and the Law Center will hold a ceremony on Saturday, May 14. Some of the logistics of those ceremonies will be different than ceremonies for the main campus.