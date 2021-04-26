Two balloons, a Christmas wish list and 500 miles.
That’s the short version of how one Shreveport man turned into a real-life Santa Claus by making twin girls’ Christmas wishes come true, even gifting them a puppy, according to a report by the Washington Post.
On December 23, Alvin Bamburg was out deer hunting in Grand Cane when he stumbled upon a red balloon attached to a Christmas wish list. The list belonged to 4-year-old Luna Flores-Gonzalez of Liberal, Kansas.
Luna and her twin sister Gianella had released the balloons from their Kansas home, hoping to send them, along with their lists off to Santa Claus, their mother Leticia Flores-Gonzalez told the Washington Post in an interview.
Bamburg initially held on to the balloon and list for a couple of weeks after he found it, but later posted on Facebook trying to track down the family. Once they came into contact, he sent over gifts for the whole family, he told the Post.
The only thing missing from Luna’s wish list? A puppy.
“It’s just the way me and my wife are,” he said in the interview. “If you can ever do anything for anybody, do it. All I thought was: I got to get these two kids a dog.”
In April, Bamurg and his wife were finally able to fulfill that last wishing and met up with the Flores-Gonzalez family in Oklahoma City to give them a small dachshund puppy.
Now the two family have made a bond, they both described to Post, checking in everyday and even planning additional meet ups.
“This gives us hope there’s so many wonderful people still on this Earth,” Flores-Gonzalez said.