Has there been any update on Gardere Lane sidewalks? They have funding. The bid process is done. Yet no work has even started. Bluebonnet Boulevard had been torn up and replaced within months yet one street over, Gardere hasn't even been started.
"I truly can appreciate the concern the reader has dealing with the sidewalk project on Gardere Lane," says Fred Raiford, the city-parish director of transportation and drainage. "However, it has taken some time getting it through the process.
"The contractor who is the low bidder is KCR Contractors, LLC in the amount of $663,891.37. A pre-construction meeting was scheduled with the contractor on Wednesday to discuss the process of construction on this project. I believe from early discussion with the contractor that work will probably not start until after the holidays. We are planning a groundbreaking event for the community to advise everyone what is being done and when. Construction will start the early part of the new year."
Paying your taxes
My property tax statement from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office indicates that payment by mail should be sent to a processing center in Dallas. Why can’t the local office handle these payments? What does it cost taxpayers to go through the Dallas center?
Vivia Dimmer, tax director with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, which collects the property taxes, says, "Our financial institution, JP Morgan Chase, relocated the processing center to Dallas when the Harahan center closed in 2016.
"The tax payments have been mailed to the Dallas processing center since the closure, the Dallas center has proven to process the payments in a more efficient and effective manner. Since our financial institution is our fiscal agent, there is no cost to the taxpayer."