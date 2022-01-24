St. James Parish sheriff's deputies continued Monday to investigate a Saturday night shootings in rural Paulina that left one man dead and a 15-year-old hospitalized, the sheriff said.
Michael Annaloro, 42, of Paulina, was shot once sometime before 9:09 p.m. and died at the scene, Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said in a statement.
The juvenile was shot several times but was taken to a nearby hospital, Martin said.
The shootings happened in the Martin Street area of Paulina in eastern St. James just upriver of Paulina Elementary School.
The sheriff's statement offered no motive for the shootings.
Deputies have made no arrests in the shootings, said Col. Sid Berthelot, chief sheriff's deputy.