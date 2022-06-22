The Metro Council will circle back on a proposed ordinance to ban camping in public spaces, deferring the measure until next month after a robust discussion Wednesday that was largely in opposition of what's currently on the table.
"As we tackle this issue, we need to come together to really dig deep and come up with positive solutions," said the Rev. Brian Sleeth, executive director of The Christian Outreach Center. "How can we get more housing? How can we get them transported to where they need to be to get services?"
Alfredo Cruz, with Housing Louisiana, told the Metro Council that "policies that incarcerate people … do not unite us."
Ultimately, the two councilpersons behind the proposed legislation welcomed the discussion while still holding to their convictions surrounding its need.
"This is a quality of place and public safety item," said Councilman Dwight Hudson. "It's meant to drive people to services. It's an item meant to be compassionate."
The measure's co-sponsor, Councilwoman Laurie Adams, pointed out that everyone who spoke at Wednesday's public hearing as well as people she talked to leading up the discussion all agree on the need for a community-wide effort to end homelessness.
"It's gonna take a wide spectrum of solutions," she said. "I'm looking forward to having more conversations. I think we can find common ground."
Hudson said he feels the proposed ordinance just needs a little more tweaking. The Metro Council will revisit it at its July 27 meeting.
On the table: prohibiting camping in any publicly owned area and fining offenders up to $200 and/or jailing them for up to 15 days should they set up temporary shelter for more than 12 hours within a public right of way.
Penalties were blasted by homeless advocates as things that would adversely impact their ability to help the city's homeless population who 1) can't afford to pay the fine, and/or 2) could be blocked from securing federally funded housing if they have criminal records.
Hudson and Adams' proposed ordinance would give law enforcement the authority to determine if a pop-up tent is an imminent health or safety hazard, and if so, proceed with citing a fine and/or arresting the individual.
However, if that's not the case, law enforcement would have to explain to the person that it's prohibited to set up a camp within public areas, advise the person of available resources and sheltering to the best of the responding officer's knowledge, and contact a city-parish representative with the authority to transport and connect the homeless person to those resources and/or shelter.
But a representative from the Baton Rouge Police Department, speaking on behalf of Chief Murphy Paul, told the council the proposed ordinance would basically be unenforceable since it would be a misdemeanor summons that wouldn't result in jailtime and that offenders need a physical address for officers to issue court summonses.
"It's alarming that BRPD is basically saying you can pass this ordinance but there's no way to enforce it," said Councilwoman Jen Racca.
The proposed ordinance would not apply to private property. In those cases, it's up to the owner to reach out to law enforcement to file a complaint to begin the process of clearing those areas.
In a June 17 letter to the Metro Council, a consortium that includes the National Homelessness Law Center, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana and many more asked the council to withdraw or reject the proposed measure, which they called unconstitutional.
The letter notes that anti-camping ordinances violate the Eighth Amendment when they are enforced in cities and states where there isn't adequate shelter for their homeless populations.
"Shelter beds in Baton Rouge have recently been full and are inadequate to meet the needs of unhoused Baton Rouge residents," the letter states."
The letter also states the proposed ordinance would violate the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the extent of "the unlawful seizure and destruction" of a homeless person's personal property.
Dianna Payton, chief executive officer for the YWCA, following Wednesday's night discussion said her organization has been working with the Mayor's Office with its Emergency Rapid Assistance Housing Program seeking to address the community's homeless needs.
"We're helping individuals who are in need of immediate housing by placing them in hotels for up to 30 days," she said during an interview outside of the council chambers. "We will work hard with our case management team to identify permanent housing for them and surround them with wrap-around support to make sure they can sustain housing."