Preliminary plans to build two large-scale subdivisions on opposite ends of East Baton Rouge Parish will face new scrutiny this week as the Metro Council considers re-zoning requests the city-parish's Planning Commission already approved despite a chorus of opposition from neighbors.
As has been the case since the 2016 floods, the dissenters largely raise worries about drainage. However, the proposal to build 194 single-family homes on 60 acres off Hoo Shoo Too Road in southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish is also being scrutinized for its impact on the rural/agricultural characteristic of the area and the additional traffic on the two-lane road.
In the Central area, the proposed 183-home Belle Arbor subdivision on the south side of Hooper Road is even facing greater opposition at the state level, where a powerful legislator is trying to carve it out of the highly rated Central School District to lessen its appeal to potential homeowners.
The Metro Council will consider rezoning requests for both on Wednesday. They were both approved unanimously by the Planning Commission on March 21.
"I was very disappointed in the lack of discussion and seemingly lack of concern from constituents about the case," said Councilman Dwight Hudson, who represents the area that includes Hoo Shoo Too Road. "I don't feel like the Planning Commission properly vetted the case. A real disservice was done to my constituents."
Councilman Darryl Hurst is already supporting the Hooper Road subdivision, calling it the kind of residential growth that can spark commercial development that's needed in his North Baton Rouge district.
And Councilman Aaron Moak, who's mostly Central-encompassing district abuts Hurst's, said he's concerned more about the drainage impacts and traffic issues and less about the potential to overcrowd schools.
"Right now, as it stands, still looking like a 'No' for me but I like to keep my options open," Moak said.
'Is it smart planning?'
American Homeland LLC needs approximately 60 acres of undeveloped land southeast of the intersection of Hoo Shoo Too Road and South Tiger Bend Road rezoned from agricultural rural to residential neighborhood to build nearly 200 homes that will become the Woodhill Subdivision.
About 30% of the property falls with a flood zone.
The Planning Commission's staff had recommended the request be denied, saying the proposed development falls out of line with the rural characteristic of the area, which is mostly populated with larger homes on vast stretches of land. However, the Planning Commission ignored their guidance and approved it anyway in March.
Dozens of nearby residents recounted their flooding horror stories to commissioners when the request faced its first vote last month. The land abuts Bayou Manchac, one of the city-parish's most problematic waterways city officials said recently still needs flood mitigation work to prevent the flash flooding that even occurs during heavy downpours.
Deric Murphy, president of Quality Engineering and Surveying, says he and the developers took those concerns into consideration and designed the subdivision to withstand a 100-year flood instead of the 25-year storm model the city-parish currently requires.
"That's probably the most stringent plan I've designed in Baton Rouge," Murphy said. "With that, we've also conducted a stormwater master plan and drainage impact study."
Murphy said the development also had multiple outside engineering specialists review their plans to make sure the development wouldn't worsen flooding in the area.
"Our preliminary calculations show that we'll actually increase (water) storage in the flood plain by 25% and we're leaving 20 acres in the back of the lot untouched — that's mostly where the flood plain is," he said. "We've looked, studied and then studied this thing some more."
Neighbors also claimed the narrow roads nearby are prone to accidents and that adding 200 homes with no infrastructure improvements would only increase the frequency of them occurring.
Hoo Shoo Too Road is set for improvements as part of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's MovEBR roads improvement plan, but Hudson points out that it's a Tier 3 project with no accurate start date yet. Many of the Tier 3 projects under Kip Holden's Green Light Program never got funded.
In his letter to commissioners before the March 21 decision, Hudson reiterated those feelings.
"With Bayou Manchac serving as the drainage way for a large part of the parish we must ask the question, 'Is it smart planning to encourage more housing in this highly vulnerable area?'," he wrote. "As we continue to deal with significant rainfall and flooding events, we must evaluate land use designation changes with an eye for how they might impact water-related issues."
Murphy said his team commissioned a traffic impact study, which wasn't required, that found their development didn't require any significant upgrades along Hoo Shoo Too where it intersects with La. 73 and Tiger Bend Road.
And in response to arguments about it disrupting the characteristic of the area, he said Woodhill Subdivision would be no different in design and style as the Mallard Crossing and Oak Colony subdivisions located further down the road.
"This decision won't come down to the engineering. The engineering has been approved," Murphy said. "This will be based on something else. This is about property rights and someone being able to use their property how they want."
'We're going to fix the problem'
In North Baton Rouge, developer Nick Fakouri needs the zoning classification for 53 acres of undeveloped land on the southside of Hooper Road, west of Hickock Drive, changed from "single-family A-1" to "single-family A-2, which would allow him to squeeze in more homes per acre.
Pretty much the entire property falls within a flood zone, something Fakouri and his team of engineers acknowledge and have therefore incorporated flood mitigation measures within the framework of their proposed plans.
The area was one of the first swamped during the 2016 floods.
"[The water] gets on our property and flows east into Comite Estates because it doesn't have anywhere else to go," Fakouri said. "We're going to fix the problem. My engineers figured it out."
Fakouri plans to build a three-retention pond system to control the flow of stormwater on and off the property, preventing it from flooding the streets of the nearby subdivision. He'll also install bigger culverts that will put the development in line with 100-year mitigation model as well, he said.
The completion of the long-gestating Comite Diversion Canal project should also reduce the flooding potential in that area.
"The zoning change would allow us to do up to 7.1 acres but we're only doing 3.4 lots per acre," Fakouri said.
Those plans have settled the concerns of some neighbors and Hurst.
The Central School Board has come out strongly against the residential development but hasn't taken a position on White’s proposed legislation to have the school system's line redrawn to cut out Belle Arbor.
Officials from the school system have argued that the estimated 300 to 400 schoolchildren expected to live in Belle Arbor once its built would overcrowd classrooms. It's similar to an argument residents in Zachary tried to make when the Planning commission approved new residential developments in their area.