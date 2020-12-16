Comite diversion 1 at hwy 61.jpg
Buy Now

The construction on the Comite diversion continues on boths sides of U.S. 61. Railroad tracks will have to be rerouted on the Lily Bayou Control Structure side of 61 as seen in the picture. U.S. 61 will have to be rerouted as well , so the canal can be put in and then a raised railroad bridge and elevated portion of U.S. 61 will be installed over the canal.

 STAFF PHOTO BY JOHN BALLANCE

ZACHARY — State highway workers plan to close two lanes of U.S. 61 in northern East Baton Rouge Parish from Friday night to Monday morning for advance work on a future segment of the Comite River Diversion Canal.

Single north and southbound lanes of U.S. 61 will be closed from Irene Road to La. 64, also known as Mt. Pleasant-Zachary Road, starting on 8 p.m. Friday. The closure will end at 5 a.m. Monday.

State highway officials have warned to expect "excessive delays" on the key route linking the Baton Rouge area with St. Francisville and southwestern Mississippi and to watch out for construction workers.

The state Department of Transportation and Development said in a statement Wednesday the closure is necessary so contractors working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can build a temporary diversion road for U.S. 61 while they work on a segment of the future flood control canal. 

The Corps of Engineers hired James Construction this year under a $55 million contract to build a new four-lane bridge for U.S. 61 and another for the Kansas City Southern railroad line that runs parallel to U.S. 61.

The future bridges will go over a future segment of the diversion canal James Construction will also partially dig out. Their short piece of the 12-mile canal crosses the existing highway and railroad track.

The temporary road will provide a route for U.S. 61 traffic while the work is underway. 

The future canal will divert high water from the Comite River to the Mississippi River, cutting flood levels in the lower Amite River Basin. The canal will also slice through a variety of highways, bayous, railroad tracks and other obstacles on its westward path to the Mississippi.

The canal construction is being done in segments through the Corps of Engineers and DOTD.

Email David J. Mitchell at dmitchell@theadvocate.com

Follow David J. Mitchell on Twitter, @NewsieDave.

View comments