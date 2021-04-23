GONZALES — Ascension Parish government and other agencies will provide COVID-19 vaccinations starting 8 a.m. Monday at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center as the area sees rising positivity and case numbers in recent weeks and slightly below-average vaccination rates, officials said.

The announcement came one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards said that demand for inoculations against the coronavirus have slackened and isn't keeping up with the state's vaccine supply.

The free vaccinations in Ascension, which come in addition to those already available at the Parish Health Unit, will be offered over six weeks at Lamar-Dixon, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, parish officials said Friday.

"Vaccines are an essential part of helping to safely bring Louisiana back, and Ascension Parish government is working hard, together with our partners LDH and FEMA, to help do so," parish officials added.

The vaccinations at Lamar-Dixon last through June 5. The shot is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, officials said.

The parish-owned multi-use complex just outside Gonzales is located off La. 30 at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave.

Positivity rates broke 5% in Ascension, hitting 7.9% in the week leading up to April 14, according to the most recent available state data.

A little more than 28,000 Ascension residents had completed their vaccines by Thursday. That's roughly 22% of the parish's 126,600 people, state data show. Close to a quarter of the Baton Rouge region and state are fully vaccinated.

Parish officials said the Pfizer vaccines are available due to an extra allocation to the capital region from the federal government.

The Louisiana Department of Health is administering the program. The Louisiana National Guard and Lamar-Dixon staff are coordinating logistics. Prime Occupational Medicine will give the shots, parish officials said.

Anyone 16 years or older is eligible to receive this vaccine and walk-ins are welcome, officials said.

Those who wish to preregister can do so online at: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F. Complete the form and then choose Lamar Dixon as the vaccination site.

Those who want to make an appointment for the Moderna vaccine at the Ascension Parish Health Unit in Gonzales should call (225) 450-1425.