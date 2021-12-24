It looks as though some of the first phase to the massive redevelopment of the Baton Rouge Zoo could be done by late summer or mid-fall next year — paving the way for the zoo to regain its coveted accreditation.

Outgoing Director Phil Frost says many of the improvements dealing with issues that caused the zoo to lose its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums are things the public won't necessarily see.

But there are a few upgrades, like the giraffe feeding station and pygmy hippo exhibit, that visitors could watch materialize next year as well.

"From a marketing standpoint, it'll give us the chance to invite everyone out multiple times," Frost said. "All these projects are being done in different areas, independently of each other."

Timeline estimates depend heavily on weather and supply chain flow, which has been disrupted during the pandemic. Many construction projects across the region have had to deal with shortages when it comes to materials like lumber and steel, and the zoo's massive redevelopment wasn't any different.

But despite an active hurricane season, harsh winter and the supply shortfalls, Frost said things haven't been derailed too much with the first phase of the zoo's facelift.

Also on tap first: moving the zoo's entrance from Thomas Road to a turnoff from La. 19, new entrance complex housing a gift shop and educational space for camps, relocating the popular train track and redoing lots of the moots and cracking concrete throughout current exhibits.

The zoo is moving toward exhibits based on regions and themes that will give visitors are more streamlined experience since animals that cohabitate in the wild will get paired together in exhibits.

The first phase of what is planned to be a 20-year project, which also includes improvements to neighboring Greenwood Community Park, is estimated between $25 million to $35 million.

The city-parish's parks and recreation system used its healthy surplus to fund the first part of construction, which was underway much of this year.

The zoo regaining the accreditation it lost a few years ago is a key component in this first phase of construction.

Accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums is badge of honor recognizing programs and institutions for best practices and professional standards set by a team of experts in operations, animal welfare and veterinary medicine.

Being an accredited zoo increases a site's eligibility for grant funding from certain foundations and corporations, improves a zoo's chances of attracting and retaining quality staff, and grants a site access to high-profile animals for loan and breeding, according to AZA's website.

The Baton Rouge Zoo lost it accreditation mostly for antiquated infrastructure and outdated animal attractions. Regaining it is key to pulling off some of the future exhibits included in the zoo's master plan, which involve adding gorillas, rhinos and lions to the collection of animal attractions.

"While we're not accredited right now, we've still be operating as if we are," Frost said. "Having old infrastructure doesn't mean you don't operate professionally. They told us what we need to fix and we didn't just do the bare minimum."

"We also looked at operations, serving the public and ways of connecting the park and zoo," he added.

Should the improvements targeting accreditation be completed on time, Frost said the zoo would likely file its application to regain it in early September with a targeted on-site inspection by the AZA board in November or December of next year.

Unfortunately, Frost won't be around to oversee any of that happening.

In October, Frost announced he's walking away from the position he's held for 23 years. His last day is set for Feb. 4.

"It's bittersweet; it's going to be hard to walk away," he said. "I've spent more time here with the staff more than I've spent with my family at times. But I know we've got great leadership. People who won't miss a step."

BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said the search for Frost's replacement began immediately following his retirement announcement. BREC's Human Resources Department is currently vetting applicants, he said.

"We want to take advantage of Phil still being here; use his knowledge to help in the hiring process," Wilson said. "We hope to make a selection sometime in January."