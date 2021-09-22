The latest round of annexations within the proposed boundaries of the city of St. George moved forward Wednesday, with a hospital and several properties in unincorporated parts of the parish opting to instead be absorbed into the city of Baton Rouge.

In a 9-2 vote, the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council approved the annexation of Woman's Hospital, several adjacent commercial lots and a small chunk of a residential neighborhood.

The requested annexations inspired heated debate among city-parish leaders, proponents of the incorporation and those who oppose it.

And much of that debate was focused around the legality of council approving annexations while a pending lawsuit challenges the creation of St. George in southeastern part of the parish.

"If and when St. George is successful, our incorporation date will revert back to the day the election results were certified," Andrew Murrell, spokesman for the St. George incorporation effort, argued during the two-hour annexation debate Wednesday night. "If that's the case, the annexations will have to undergo a different process."

In lawsuit filed to block St. George incorporation, defendants accused of ducking depositions Attorneys in the lawsuit seeking to block the St. George incorporation effort have accused organizers of not cooperating with recent depositio…

Voters within the approved boundaries voted in October 2019 to create what would be a predominately White new city in the parish. Its incorporation is in limbo due to a legal challenge from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole, who was absent from Wednesday's meeting.

Murrell tried to argue that a retroactive incorporation date, which happened when the city of Central incorporated years ago, would mean property owners within the boundaries would first have to annex out of St. George and then request they be pulled into the Baton Rouge city limits.

Parish Attorney Andy Dotson repeatedly argued Murrell was wrong and that the judge would determine the incorporation date, implying that things might not play out the same as they with Central.

"These individuals have met the criteria for annexation, so please know that if you vote against them, and they met the criteria, they can file a lawsuit against the city," Dotson said. "Please make sure you understand that."

Dotson said St. George proponents could ask the court to block annexations if they wanted. As of yet, no such request has been filed. But Murrell indicated they have a lawsuit ready to challenge annexations approved by the council since the election. However, he made no indication of when it would be filed.

Wednesday's annexations marked the first time the Metro Council has entertained St. George-related annexations since last fall's municipal elections, which changed the faces of half of the 12-member body.

But since the 2019 incorporation election, the council has approved 10 other annexation requests. That was a point repeated by proponents leading the new batch that were approved Wednesday.

Woman's Hospital asked that its 225-acre main campus on Airline Highway at Stumberg Lane be pulled out of the proposed city of St. George and into Baton Rouge, officials telling council members Wednesday they wanted their campus to align with collaborations among the other healthcare providers in the hospital district formed in the Bluebonnet-Essen Lane-Perkins Road area.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Included in the hospital's request was the adjacent 100-acre master-planned community known as Materra, the nearby headquarters of local construction services company H&E Equipment Services and Resource Bank in the 9500 block of Jefferson Highway.

The petition also included a stretch of Airline Highway, which is a state roadway, as part of the request, in addition to Stumberg Lane. Those roadways would connect the properties to the city of Baton Rouge, which is required for annexation to be considered.

H&E Equipment Executive Chairman John M. Engquist threatened to pack up his Fortune 500 company and move out of the state should his business and development be forced to remain in the St. George area.

But the most controversial included in the batch were from the 12 homeowners in the Willow Ridge subdivision who want their properties pulled into the city limits as well as a portion of Willow Bay Drive and a triangular plot of private property east of the subdivision.

The 40-home neighborhood has become sharply divided, with a growing number of residents strongly opposed to what their neighbors wanted, arguing to the council it would create confusing service issues for garbage collection and fire protection.

Broome, who made a rare appearance at Wednesday's meeting, assured the council that the city-parish consolidated government set-up would not cause the hiccup in services that opponents feared, noting the agreements the parish has with other municipalities.

"These aren't new," she said, "they have existed for decades."

Councilmen Dwight Hudson, a staunch supporter of the St. George movement, and Councilwoman Laurie Adams cast the only two opposing votes.

Adams argued the proposed boundaries outlined in the petition that lead to the incorporation election locked in the proposed limits and that it's illegal for the city-parish to chip away at that through annexations targeted to hurt the movement while the lawsuit plays out.

"We're literally interfering with the petition," she said.

Hudson asserted the logistical ramifications, specifically related to the Willow Ridge annexations, won't be as easy as Broome and others portrayed.

"What happens if there is a block drain in the right-of-way for Baton Rouge that's impacting neighbors that are in St. George downstream?" Hudson asked. "St. George the municipality won't be able to clear that because they don't own that right-of-way.