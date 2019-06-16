Screenshot

A screenshot from a Facebook video shows a boat hitting the Sunshine Bridge on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

A tanker ship hit the Sunshine Bridge on Sunday afternoon, prompting a temporary closure of the span.

The boat hit the bridge around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Petty Officer Lexie Preston. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

The bridge was completely shut down for approximately two hours.

This incident marks at least the second time in a year the Sunshine Bridge has been closed after a vessel collided with the structure.

The City of Donaldsonville Twitter account shared a picture of the bridge damage after the collision.

The image was taken from the east side of the Mississippi River.

A video shared on Facebook captured the incident. 

