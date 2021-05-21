After leaked copies of body cam footage showed state troopers repeatedly punching and stun-gunning a Black man during a deadly traffic stop near Monroe, State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis on Friday released what he said was all video evidence from the encounter.

At a news conference late Friday, Davis said he believes the leaked excerpts lacked context and that he wants the public to see the full story.

But the additional footage sheds little new on the incident, which left Ronald Greene dead in May 2019. His death sparked an FBI civil rights probe and allegations of a larger pattern of abuse among state troopers.

Davis unsealed nine videos from the body-worn and in-car cameras of Lt. John Clary and troopers Kory York, Dakota DeMoss and Chris Hollingsworth. AP had already released footage from DeMoss and Clary.

The footage AP reported previously included much of the same footage of the brutal incident, the details of which were largely kept secret until the Greene family filed a lawsuit last year, accusing troopers of beating the man and shocking him with stun guns several times.

WARNING: Video below contains graphic content

Can't see the video? Click here.

Ron Haley, an attorney for Greene's family in its civil rights lawsuit, called the video release "two years too late, but better late than never."

Along with the videos, police offered a timeline showing that an investigation into the incident began the night of Greene's death and resulted in a case submitted to Lincoln Parish prosecutors three months later.

The state timeline shows the case was forwarded to federal authorities in February 2020.

Haley said state police may have launched an investigation early on, but still covered up the circumstances of Greene’s death.

"Two things can be true," he said. "There could have been an investigation that was immediately opened. But the family was also lied to that he died in a car crash. If you're going to investigate yourself and give the family a BS reason for his death, hoping they don't look into it, it's never going to come out."

State police initially claimed Greene died in the car crash that ended the long police chase, according to his family.

But an autopsy report released Friday by an attorney for the Greene family describes gashes across his head and face that were "inconsistent with motor vehicle collision injury."

Greene — 49 years old and 239 pounds — had a fractured sternum and blunt force injuries across his body. A toxicology report found his blood alcohol content at .106 percent, just over the legal driving limit, and significant cocaine levels in his blood.

The report, signed by forensic pathologists Dr. Jennifer Forsyth and Dr. Frank Peretti, deemed the cause of death "cocaine induced agitated delirium complicated by motor vehicle collision, physical struggle, inflicted head injury, and restraint."

The report, however, made no mention of the manner of death — an unusual category to leave blank after a complete autopsy examination. Pathologists typically identify one of the following: natural, accident, suicide, homicide or undetermined.

The latest video obtained by the Associated Press — which published a story about the footage Friday, hours before State Police called the press conference — showed Greene desperately trying to roll over in what may have been a struggle to breathe, but he was ordered to stay on his belly.

"I beat the ever-living f--- out of him, choked him and everything else trying to get him under control," Trooper Chris Hollingsworth can be heard telling a fellow officer while following the ambulance carrying Greene to the hospital. "All of a sudden he just went limp. … I thought he was dead."

"You all got that on body cam?" the other officer asks over the phone, at which point Hollingsworth quickly switches his camera off.

At one point in a new 30-minute video the AP obtained Friday, Greene can be seen struggling to prop himself up on his side.

"Don't you turn over! Lay on your belly! Lay on your belly!" York yells before briefly dragging Greene by the chain that connects his ankle shackles.

York then kneels on Greene's back and tells him again, "You better lay on your f------ belly like I told you to! You understand?"

"Yes, sir," Greene replies.

Charles Key, a use-of-force expert and former Baltimore police lieutenant, called the trooper's actions excessive in an interview with the AP.

"It's a mistake because he can't breathe," he told the wire service. "You see Greene drawing his legs up, and that may be because he can't freaking breathe."

Police are highly discouraged from leaving handcuffed suspects in a prone position, particularly when they aren't resisting, because it can greatly hinder their breathing — a point made repeatedly at the trial this spring of the former Minneapolis officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.

In the latest video, Greene, legs shackled and his hands cuffed behind his back, lies prone on the ground as two troopers hover over him before he suddenly cries out. One of the officers tells him, "Yeah, yeah, that s--- hurts, doesn’t it?"

"OK! Oh, Lord Jesus. Oh, Lord!" Greene screams out. "OK, OK. Lord Jesus! OK, I'm sorry. I’m sorry."

Minutes after Greene's outburst, he begins to moan and make gurgling noises as two troopers keep holding him down.

Among the snippets of body cam footage not previously disclosed is a segment in which two troopers discuss Greene's condition after the beating.

"Not good," one trooper says. "He wasn't breathing when we put him in the ambulance."

Another segment shows medics examining Greene on the scene and loading him onto a stretcher. Clary, whose body cam recorded the conversation, is heard telling the medics: "It took three of them to take him down, so you can consider that …"

A short time later, one trooper praises his colleagues for how they handled the situation. Just as one trooper begins to comment that Greene was "on something else," another interrupts: "Hey, really, y'all did a good job," he says. "Y'all called it out. You did a good job."

A third responds by pointing a finger gun back at him and making a clicking noise with his mouth.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement Friday he supports the decision to make all the videos public.

"As I've said before, I found the full video of Mr. Greene's arrest, which I reviewed last year, to be disturbing and difficult to watch," he said. "While the federal and state criminal investigations into this matter are ongoing, Col. Davis continues to work to improve the department so all Louisianans can have confidence in those who swore an oath to protect and serve them."

At the Friday press conference, Davis listed some changes he already implemented since being appointed to helm the agency late last year, including stricter reporting requirements for using force and a ban on chokeholds and "impact weapons" to the head, unless lethal force is warranted.

Davis said he intends to fire DeMoss, one of the troopers involved in the encounter that ended with Greene's death. That decision had not previously been disclosed. Hollingsworth, another of the troopers involved, died in a single-car crash last year after learning he would be fired for his role in the incident. York received a 50-hour suspension.

Davis also offered condolences for the Greene family: "For those of us that have children, just the thought of losing our child, regardless of how, can be a traumatic experience."

Haley, the Greene family. attorney, said he hoped Davis' pledge to reform Troop F takes hold.

"Transparency is the starting point. I hope this is a changing of the guard," he said. "I hope this is true leadership taking hold on the state police."

Jim Mustian of The Associated Press contributed to this report.