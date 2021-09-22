A local Girl Scout chapter has found a buyer for Camp Whispering Pines, where generations of scouts have fond memories of retreats in an endangered pine forest.

Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s board of directors voted to sell the 600-acre getaway off La. 1054 near Independence, chapter CEO Rebecca Pennington said in a newsletter to registered scouts.

The buyer is an individual landowner near the property. But the Girl Scouts aren't disclosing who the buyer is because they agreed to a non-disclosure agreement, said Madeleine Briscoe, Chief Development Officer for Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

“The purchaser is an individual landowner near the property that has a demonstrated interest in conserving land in and around Independence, Louisiana, and Tangipahoa Parish,” Briscoe told The Advocate. “The property is projected to officially change hands later in the fall of 2021, possibly in the name of a holding company or trust established for the purchase of the site.”

Plans to sell the camp have alarmed some former scouts and conservationists, who have worried about the future of endangered longleaf pine trees there. They've argued the organization hasn't been transparent about the sale.

The Scouts made a last ditch effort to raise $1 million for crucial repairs including a leaky spillway, but came up short.

Longleaf pines offer pristine habitat for hundreds of animal species, including threatened gopher tortoises and the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker. Both species live on the camp property, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

New commercial, residential and energy-production developments have appeared rapidly in Tangipahoa Parish in recent years, driving debate over impacts on flooding and natural landscapes. Some ex-scouts fear that the camp could become home to the next big development after it's sold.

Others are mourning what they fear will be the loss of a beloved childhood getaway.

After shuttering Camp Whispering Pines, Girl Scouts Louisiana East will shift to hosting Scouts at two other Louisiana Camps in Covington and St. Francisville.

The chapter also plans to open a new “Experience Center” where scouts can gather, according to Pennington's memo.

Hurricane Ida's shrieking winds damaged part of the camp, according to Pennington. The undisclosed buyer is working with the scout chapter to "relocate meaningful features of the property" left undamaged by the storm to one of the other two Louisiana camps, she said.

The Girl Scouts are planning a closing ceremony for camp alumni to visit Camp Whispering Pines one last time. A date has not been announced yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.