A business incubator for minority-owned companies, a school for would-be pilots, athletic facilities, an airplane repair shop: Finalists competing to land the job as the next Baton Rouge Metro Airport director pitched myriad ideas for how to improve the public facility during interviews Monday.

The Metro Council's search committee heard from five contenders as the city-parish seeks to hire a permanent airport director — a position split between two interims since 2016. The committee passed three names along to the Metro Council, which is expected to make the final hiring decision July 25.

Committee members asked for ideas about air service, but they also posed many questions about how applicants could position the airport to be an economic engine in North Baton Rouge. The airport owns much of the land in the area and makes money by leasing it out to businesses, such as Coca-Cola for a bottling plant.

Austin Futch said the area around the Baton Rouge airport feels "neglected," similar to the area around a Shreveport airport where he worked about a decade ago. He is currently an executive at a private company that manages the south terminal at the Austin airport.

The land around the airport is ripe for further development, Futch said. He was one of two candidates to propose making space available for a small business incubator in the airport's business park. Such a facility would give local minority-owned businesses a chance to thrive, he said.

Futch won the unanimous support of the search committee, which is made up of members of the Metro Council and airport commission. Committee members were allowed to vote to advance up to three candidates.

Derek Martin, who earned votes from six of seven committee members, is not currently employed but has worked for airports large and small across the country and also for Northwest Airlines. Some committee members were put off by his job-hopping, but others thought it gave him a breadth of experience.

Martin said the Baton Rouge airport could consider development inside and outside aviation. He wondered whether Baton Rouge could train a new generation of pilots to help address a nationwide shortage. On the other end, the airport could turn some of its open land into sports facilities where the city-parish could host athletic tournaments and bring in tourism dollars, he said.

In terms of air service, Futch said Baton Rouge should look for incremental growth, whether through new routes, more flights or larger aircraft — all should be on the table. He'd specifically like a flight to Chicago and would like to see a route between Baton Rouge and locations in the Northeast or West. Martin said Baton Rouge is ready to court Denver-based Frontier Airlines right now, which could expand passengers' options.

Committee members saw Futch as friendly and easy-going, but to the point. Martin had clearly studied the airport's budget and referenced specific contracts he'd like to review should he win the job. Committee members also liked Martin's using his staff to collect unsold food at one of the airports where he worked and distribute it to local shelters and food pantries.

The panel members agreed to a less degree on its third recommended candidate. On a second vote, they agreed on Don Green. As the director of transportation services for Abilene, Texas, commissioners thought Green's personality was a good fit but worried he didn't have experience with larger airports. Futch and Marin had both formerly worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Two professionals with local ties missed Monday's cut. Jason Wilson works at the Miami airport but is from Baton Rouge and previously worked for its airport. Mike Edwards was the airport's operation's manager but was promoted to interim director in May when Ralph Hennessy stepped down. The general consensus was that the two men are promising but do not yet have the necessary experience to run the airport on a permanent basis.