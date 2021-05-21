The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge has relaxed his mandate that Catholics wear masks while attending Mass, but is encouraging their continued use by those who might be at risk from the coronavirus.
Bishop Michael Duca had previously said that, on June 6, he would lift a dispensation that allowed Catholics to skip their Sunday obligation to attend Mass while the region struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also reduced social distancing requirements, but kept the mask mandate in place, though.
In a statement Friday, he dropped the mandate after reviewing new guidance from Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It is still recommended, however, that masks still be worn by those who are more vulnerable to the virus," Duca wrote. He said individual pastors could still make their own decisions for their individual flocks, if conditions warranted.
Duca suspended the Sunday obligation for the 64 churches in 12 civil parishes in his diocese effective the weekend of March 21-22, 2020, when he shuttered churches. The diocese has 212,000 Catholics.
"This dispensation has remained in effect until now to ease the consciences of many and to encourage all to follow the suggested guidelines to protect themselves and others from COVID-19," he wrote. "Thanks be to God that we are finally seeing some success in slowing the spread and lessening the danger of contacting the virus.
"We now have the option to protect ourselves with a vaccination, and many of us are more willing to gather in public places and in homes, eat in restaurants, and shop freely, masked and unmasked," he wrote.
The dispensation continues for those with a serious reason not to attend Mass, including whether there is a simple fear of gathering in a large group. "If this is the case, you … will not need a special dispensation."