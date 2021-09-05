The Louisiana death toll from Hurricane Ida rose to 13 when a 74-year-old New Orleans man perished, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday.

Edwards also said a potential tropical storm system that sparked concerns Saturday has diminished.

"They don't see much chance for development as of today," the governor said, citing weather forecasters. "We are very thankful for that."

The disturbance is continuing to move north and east across the Gulf of Mexico with its eye on Louisiana.

"It does have the potential to bring some rain to coastal Louisiana and southeast Louisiana by the way, which we don't want and don't need," Edwards said, adding that hurricane season continues and a significant storm could strike while the state is still recovering from Ida.

The governor made his comments after viewing some of the damage in hard-hit St. James and Assumption parishes.

Residents of St. James are expected to remain without power until Sept. 17 and Assumption until Sept. 22, according to Entergy officials.

Edwards was joined at the St. James Parish emergency operations center by 2nd District U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, state Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzales and state Rep. Ken Brass, D-Vacherie.

Edwards said the New Orleans man died of heat exhaustion and a lack of oxygen during the power outage.

"Heat is a major factor right now," he said. "That is especially true in areas without power. Please take advantage of cooling shelters if you can. ... Your yard probably needs to be cleaned. It all doesn’t have to be cleaned today."

The governor urged caution with generators. "Run you generator if you have them but do so safely," he said.

Edwards said four of the 13 deaths stemmed from carbon monoxide, and 82 people have been taken to emergency rooms because of the poisoning.

Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29.

Edwards said 597,371 customers – and far more people in those households – remain without power after a high of 1.2 million outages at the peak of the blackout.

"We know there are a lot of people out there hurting," he said.

In other updates, 380,000 people have applied for assistance from FEMA – the Federal Emergency Management Agency – and federal officials have paid out about $165 million.

Also, 36,000 state residents in parishes that qualified have applied for temporary roofs, known as blue roofs or blue tarps, that are assembled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under the direction of FEMA.

There is no charge for the roofs and Assumption Parish was added to the list Sunday.

Edwards said about 11,000 unemployment claims stemming from the storm have been filed and, starting Monday, applicants can do so by calling 1-866-783-5567.

A total of 8,406 National Guard members are in the field, including the entire Louisiana National Guard.

The State Fire Marshall has examined about 45,000 homes, so far, with about 7,000 suffering major damage and 1,900 destroyed.

A total of 3,560 Hurricane Ida survivors are staying in 23 state and local shelters.

Carter said officials know it is hot, and an especially trying time for those with disabilities.

"We have to remain calm and know that help is on the way," he said.