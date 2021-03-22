MODESTE — A 47-year-old man was thrown from his pickup truck and killed over the weekend on River Road in a remote area of western Ascension Parish, state troopers said.
Gentiele Thaddeus Nicholas Sr. of White Castle had been headed east on La. 405, also known as River Road, between White Castle and Modeste when he went off the highway shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers added.
The truck went off near the intersection with Brou Road, just east of the Iberville Parish line. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado overturned and threw out Nicholas, who was not wearing his seatbelt, Louisiana State Police said in a statement late Sunday.
Troopers said they were still investigating why the truck went off the highway.
Nicholas was pronounced dead at the scene and a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis, troopers said.