Students from Belaire Magnet High are hosting a community forum next week as part of a school project to create a renewable energy park inside BREC's existing Tams Drive Park.
That forum will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. April 18 at the park, located at 11600 Tams Dr. At the forum, students will present to the public a presentation on the current state of the park, introduce the project and lead a community discussion about ideas to incorporate in the park's possible re-design.
According to a news release, the project is a "first of its kind" partnership between the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and the parish's parks and recreation system.
Once the students have engaged the community on the project, they'll work on a presentation — which will include a written proposal, design plans, videos and a marketing campaign — that will be presented to BREC's Board of Commissioners next month.
If approved, BREC will explore implementing the improvements the students recommend.
This project is part of Belaire's Creative Sciences and Arts magnet program.