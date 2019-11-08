President Donald Trump is expected in Tuscaloosa this weekend to watch No. 2 Alabama take on No. 1 LSU.

The highly-anticipated game is the first matchup of the top-ranked teams in the AP Poll since LSU and Alabama met in 2011 — a game that became known as the "Game of the Century."

On Saturday, Trump will make history as the first sitting Commander-in-Chief to attend an LSU football game.

While Presidents have been at @LSU events before — Reagan gave the commencement address in 1990, W. in 2004, and Carter, Ford, and Bush 41 attended the Lod Cook dedication in 1994 — Donald Trump will be the first sitting Commander-in-Chief to attend a Tiger Football game. #LaLege https://t.co/B71TvXnldM — Mitch Rabalais (@MitchRabalais) November 4, 2019

A look at the history of United States presidents connected to Louisiana State University

On May 18, 1990, former President Ronald Reagan delivered the keynote speech for LSU's commencement in Tiger Stadium.

Reagan used the platform to announce European travel plans with his wife, Nancy, and their desire "to see what is left" of the Berlin Wall. He also discussed his support for the independence movement of the Soviet Union's Baltic states.

2,073 graduates and roughly 24,000 other spectators were present for the speech.

In 1994, George H.W. Bush came to LSU to celebrate the grand opening of the Lod Cook Alumni Center.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford were also in attendance.

Later, George H.W. Bush dedicated the LSU War memorial in 1998 and returned in 2001 to dedicate the Lod and Carole Cook Conference Center.

After Bush's death in 2018, Bud Johnson of the LSU Alumni Association recounted the former president's deeper connection to Tiger Nation:

His contact with LSU folks dates back to World War II when he met a couple of former Tiger football players in South Pacific combat. Bush was flying a torpedo bomber for the U.S. Navy on Sept. 2, 1944, when his plane was shot down.

He bailed out, deploying his parachute and an inflatable raft. Bush floated for hours before he was rescued by the U.S.S. Finback, a submarine sent to pick up downed pilots.

One of the sailors who rescued Bush was Bill Edwards, a former LSU football letterman.

On Nov. 9, 2019, President Donald Trump is scheduled to watch the Tigers take on the Tide in Tuscaloosa. But he says he's not taking sides.

"I think I better remain neutral in that one," Trump said Wednesday in a radio interview with KPEL in Lafayette.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on CBS.