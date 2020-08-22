Baton Rouge Police Department officers are investigating a shooting in a business parking lot on Perkins Road that injured at least one person.
BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola said as of 7:45 p.m. police had identified one male victim in critical condition.
The shooting happened at 3535 Perkins Road, which is a complex that houses Trader Joe's and other businesses.
Coppola said the investigation is in preliminary stages and no other information is available.
