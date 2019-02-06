An animal rights group filed a complaint against LSU on Wednesday, alleging the university violated the federal Animal Welfare Act by purchasing around six dozen dogs from an animal shelter for use in experiments and anatomy courses.
LSU says its actions were proper. A spokesman said the school uses live and dead animals to train veterinary students, and that the live animals it obtains from shelters are those already scheduled for euthanasia.
"Obtaining animals from animal shelters for use in teaching does not violate the federal Animal Welfare Act, and the process used by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine to obtain such animals is reviewed annually by the university's Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, as required by the Federal Animal Welfare Act," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said.
The group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Wednesday it had complained to the U.S. Department of Agriculture about LSU's practices. It said LSU purchased live dogs for $40 each from the Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge, which last year moved its shelter from a site in north Baton Rouge to one near the LSU School of Veterninary Medicine.
PETA said it learned of LSU's purchases by someone who used to work at the shelter. It accuses two professors of having "used shelter-sourced animals for teaching and/or experimentation." It also says LSU didn't adequately document the purchases and that it was illegal for LSU to buy the dogs from an entity that isn't licensed by the USDA as a dealer or exhibitor.
The group also filed a complaint with District Attorney Hillar Moore III, saying LSU violated the state's open records law by failing to provide material sought by PETA. A message left for Crystel Slaughter, the board chairwoman of Companion Animal Alliance, had not been returned as of late Wednesday afternoon.