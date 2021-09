Drivers get their donuts in the early afternoon on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, even after workers at a Krispy Kreme donuts outlet had boarded up windows and sandbagged entrances ahead of Hurricane Ida. The scene, at Plank Road and Hollywood Street just south of the Baton Rouge airport, was one of several studies in contrasts Saturday. Daily life went on even as people prepared for the dangerous storm and as highways were clogged with people escaping the Category 4 hurricane.