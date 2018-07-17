Two Gonzales police officers so seriously kicked and manhandled a handcuffed Convent man who had been sprayed with mace that he hit his head on the ground, was knocked unconscious and suffered a torn blood vessel in his brain, a lawsuit brought by the man's family claims.

Michael Banks had received fairly immediate medical treatment but never returned to normal after the beating more than three years ago, becoming more confused, physically weak and lethargic until he was found unresponsive four months later at his home, the lawsuit says.

He was taken to an emergency room but died a day later, on Aug. 28, 2015. Before his death, doctors found a 4.2-centimeter-wide hematoma, or collection of blood, in his brain, the suit says.

The lawsuit accuses Sgt. Gary Ferrari of kicking Banks in the rectum or testicles and then ribs while Banks, then 53, was handcuffed and on the ground in the Gonzales police station after having been sprayed with mace.

The lawsuit provides a new, more detailed account of the alleged April 3, 2015, beating first revealed by fired Gonzales Police Officer Moses Black in mid-2017. In mid-June 2018, Black lost a termination appeal months after he filed a federal whistleblower and retaliation lawsuit against Police Chief Sherman Jackson and the city of Gonzales.

Among the several allegations of wrongdoing, Black's 2017 lawsuit claims Jackson trumped up departmental violations against him because he reported Banks' beating, which Black says he and another officer witnessed, and other departmental problems.

For Black's appeal hearing, a state district judge barred Chris Alexander, Black's attorney, from raising the beating allegations while Chief Jackson was on the stand. After the five-hour hearing June 19, a city civil service board upheld Black's December 2016 termination over departmental violations. Black's whistleblower lawsuit is set for a jury trial Nov. 18, 2019, in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge.

Also filed in the Baton Rouge federal court is the lawsuit from Dorestine Banks and the other six adult siblings of Michael Banks. Their lawsuit credits Black, a 15-year veteran of the police department, for bringing the previously unknown beating to light.

The suit also accuses Chief Jackson and former Assistant Chief Leland Sykes of covering up the incident and other abusive behavior by city officers, including Ferrari, who, the suit alleges, has a history of citizen complaints but has been subject to little disciplinary action.

The supervisors "approved of, ratified and condoned the actions" of the officers "and participated with those defendants in covering up their actions and responsibility for the injuries and subsequent death of Mr. Banks," the suit alleges.

The police report being challenged in the lawsuit notes Ferrari's assistance helping another officer put handcuffs on Banks at the Gonzales police station but does not mention any kicking by Ferrari. In contrast, the suit claims that Banks remained handcuffed from his initial arrest through the kicking by Ferrari at the Gonzales police station.

Filed June 19, the same day as Moses Black's appeal hearing, the Banks lawsuit names the city of Gonzales, Chief Jackson, Assistant Chief Sykes, Sgt. Ferrari and Officer Walter Taylor as defendants. The suit seeks damages for Banks' physical, mental and emotional injuries and the loss of love and companionship from Banks for his siblings. In addition to attorney's fees and costs, the suit also seeks punitive damages from the defendants.

Attorneys for the defendants said Monday the city had not yet been served with the lawsuit, to their knowledge.

"Regardless, we have no comment on pending litigation. Any comment we have will ultimately be in the pleadings filed in Court,” city attorney Miranda Mayer Mumphrey said in a statement Monday.

In separate pleadings in Black's earlier retaliation suit, the city disputed his allegations about the beating and says it investigated Black's complaints and that the department acted properly with regard to his termination.

Before Michael Banks' beating at the police station, Taylor had picked up Banks on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at a checkpoint on La. 44 and East Sam Pasqua Avenue and took him the station for a blood-alcohol breath test, the lawsuit says.

At the station, moments before Ferrari arrived, Taylor sprayed Banks in the face with Top Cop mace, the suit claims. Ferrari then walked in, past then Officer Moses Black and an Officer John McCoy, and told Banks to "Sit the f*** up."

After Taylor also told Banks to get up, Banks said "he could not, he needed help” and that's when Ferrari began to kick him, the suit alleges.

In the police report on the incident, Taylor reported that he had struggled with Banks because he initially refused to take the blood-alcohol breath test. Taylor wrote that he sprayed Banks with the mace only after he also refused to be transported for booking and resisted having handcuffs placed back on him.

The suit says Black and McCoy arrived after Taylor had called for assistance and found Banks had been sprayed with mace and was lying on the ground.

Taylor also reported that he used a one-second shot of mace instead of more aggressive actions that could have affected Banks' central nervous system. The police report says Banks was on a depressant and claimed to have suffered from seizures.

But Taylor also wrote in his report that after spraying Banks with mace, he had to use a "straight arm bar" to force Banks to the ground.

Shortly after the alleged kicking by Ferrari, the lawsuit claims, another officer was washing Banks' face outside the station house when the officers came to see "the seriousness" of Banks' condition and called for emergency help.

While the police report says Banks suffered a seizure while being treated outside for mace exposure, the lawsuit makes no mention of a seizure then or that Banks may have had any history of seizures.

Emergency workers took him to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Banks was later released from the hospital, both the police report and lawsuit say, and was booked on DWI and other counts.