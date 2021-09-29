A nationwide pharmaceutical company truck was carjacked last Thursday in Port Allen by three armed men, who made off with over $300,000 in stolen drugs, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office described the carjacking as "organized and well orchestrated."
The delivery truck was traveling westbound on Highway 190 around 7:30 a.m. when it was flagged over to the shoulder of the road by a motorcycle one of the men was driving. A gray sportscar with the the other two men inside followed the motorcycle.
The three men together held the delivery truck driver at gunpoint and bound him before one of the men drove off with the truck, according to the sheriff's office.
The three men left the scene in the three vehicles, and the truck driver was not injured during the incident, according to the sheriff's office.
Louisiana State Police Air Support later located the truck abandoned in a field in West Baton Rouge Parish, but not before drugs from the truck were stolen, according to the sheriff's office.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the crime: 24-year-old Landry Battley Jr. and 29-year-old Darrell Harris Jr., both from New Roads. The identity of the third suspect is unknown, and he is still at large, according to the sheriff's office.
Battley was arrested the day of the crime in West Baton Rouge by the sheriff's office. Harris was later identified and arrested by the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office, although it was unclear Wednesday afternoon when that arrest was made.
No bond has been set yet for Battley, and the sheriff's office did not specify what he was charged with. Harris is being held in Pointe Coupee as a fugitive from West Baton Rouge, according to WBRSO
The sheriff's office did not respond to questions Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on identity and location of the third suspect is urged to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 382-5200.