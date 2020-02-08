Two men are in critical condition at an area hospital after they jumped off a party bus in Ascension Parish early Saturday while it was heading back to Thibodaux from Baton Rouge, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened just before 4 a.m., officials say, in the area of Airline Highway, south of Interstate 10.
The two men -- who are siblings -- jumped off the party bus for unknown reasons.
There were about 40 young adults on the bus, APSO says.
No other details were provided.
This is a developing story. More information to come.