The father of state Sen. Gary Smith Jr. has filed an ethics disclosure for debris-staging contracts worth more than $105,000, the first such disclosure anyone has made to the state Board of Ethics in six years.
MHI Investments LLC, the real estate arm of a Smith family company, entered into contracts Sept. 8th and 14th that have a combined value of $105,911, according to the ethics disclosure. Gary Smith Sr. reported he will receive an estimated $31,000 individually from the deals. He owns 50% of MHI Investments and his brother, Glen Smith, owns the other half, according to disclosure forms.
The Smith family owns a network of companies under the umbrella Magnolia Companies of Louisiana that has long made money off hurricane work. After Katrina in 2005, one of Glen and Gary Smith’s companies won a controversial FEMA deal to provide trailers for more than $100 million.
Immediately after that deal came to light, and again three years later, the state Legislature passed new ethics laws to require family members of elected officials to quickly disclose when they make money off disaster work, and to ban certain state officials from entering into such deals. The laws apply to contracts where the costs are ultimately reimbursed at least in part by the federal government.
But since 2015, no one has filed a disclosure for disaster-related work. The Advocate and The Times-Picayune reported Sunday on the Smith family debris contracts; Gary Smith Sr.’s disclosure is dated Friday.
State law requires family members to report those types of deals a month after they enter into a contract, and again in an annual report.
Debris removal is typically one of the most expensive parts of hurricane recovery for the government. After last year’s hurricanes in southwest Louisiana, the costs ran up to at least $250 million, and FEMA picks up the majority of the tab, while other state and local tax dollars cover the rest.
Smith Jr., a Democrat from Norco, was a state representative during the Katrina-related contracts, and now serves in the state Senate. Smith said people were inquiring about his family’s property because it is among the largest tracts of cleared land on St. Charles Parish’s east bank, and that he passed the deal off to his uncle and father after getting it started.
Smith serves as the company’s attorney; he does not report any ownership interest in his annual financial disclosures to the Louisiana Board of Ethics.
Contractors for Jefferson Parish, the state Department of Transportation and Development and St. Charles Parish Schools have used the site.
It’s not clear why such disaster contract disclosures are so rare. Kathleen Allen, the Ethics Board’s administrator, said last week the agency had put a notice on the website reminding people about the law.