Trick-or-treaters should expect a chilly Halloween night.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 40s on Thursday just as vampires, pirates, witches and more emerge to collect their sweets.
The morning will begin warm and muggy, but after some scattered thunderstorms clear up, the temperatures is expected to drop significantly, said Robert Ricks, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Slidell.
"It'll be a pretty good shock to the system from morning to evening," Ricks said, adding that it's a slightly colder forecast than normal for this time of year.
That forecast led some shoppers to seek out warmer costumes Tuesday at the Spirit Halloween store on Corporate Boulevard.
"I'm thinking of going to back-up with the mermaid pants," said Leighanne Burns, holding up a pair of sequin, scalloped leggings, an alternate option in case her granddaughter is too cold in her Maleficent get-up.
Alicia Johnson was surprised though unalarmed about the weather forecast. She had already picked out a fuzzy, blue Cookie Monster costume for her toddler.
"I had no idea it was going to be that cold, but thank God I had initially planned on getting something with fur on it," Johnson said.
"This should insulate him pretty well," said another shopper, holding up a puffy Lego Batman costume for her child.
Lanie Markerson, a freshman at LSU who was holding a 1920s flapper costume, was similarly unconcerned. She's planning on spending her Halloween staying out of the cold and hopping from party to party.
Trick-or-treating hours for the region:
East Baton Rouge Parish: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Livingston Parish, Denham Springs, Walker: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ascension Parish, including Donaldsonville, Gonzales, Sorrento: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Iberville Parish: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
West Baton Rouge Parish: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.