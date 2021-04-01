Though Louisiana has recently opened the coronavirus vaccine to all residents 16 and older, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still shows the state is falling behind in the number of people it is vaccinating.
Currently, Louisiana ranks 38th in the country in percentage of its total population that is fully vaccinated, based on data from the CDC.
Around 16% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated and around 26% of the population has had at least one dose of the vaccine. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines require two shots while Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine only requires one.
Leading the country in vaccination rates is New Mexico, with 23.5% of its population fully vaccinated. Ranked last in percentage of its population vaccinated is Utah, with around 11% fully vaccinated.
Overall, Louisiana’s vaccination rates may be lower but its vaccination rates for people 65 and up paint a more optimistic picture. Louisiana ranks 15th in percentage of its 65+ population that is fully vaccinated. Around 57% of residents 65 and older have been fully vaccinated and around 70% have received at least one dose.
Louisiana has administered roughly 72% of the 2.7 million vaccine doses it has received from the federal government, falling behind other areas in the country but still ahead of other Southern states including Mississippi and Alabama.
Louisiana expects to receive another 300,000 doses next week, nearly doubling the usual amount of weekly doses it sees.
