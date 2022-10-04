An Ascension Parish sheriff's captain has been demoted and has lost his job running the department's training center near Gonzales after his arrest on a driving while intoxicated count over the weekend.
Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said Deputy T.J. Gaughf, has been dropped from a captain to a lieutenant and has been suspended without pay for two weeks.
The discipline, which was the ruling of an internal sheriff's review panel, came fewer than two days after Louisiana State Police cited Gaughf following a traffic stop early Sunday on Airline Highway.
At approximately 12:15 a.m., Gaughf crossed the fog line along the right side of Airline in the Duplessis area north of Gonzales and a trooper pulled him over, the Sheriff's Office has said.
Gaughf was cited with a first-offense DWI count and released after he was taken to Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville and given a blood-alcohol breath test, deputies have said.
Gaughf registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 percent, deputies have said. That's nearly double the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
Deputies pointed out that the first-offense count is a misdemeanor and that whether Gaughf should be jailed was at the discretion of troopers who made the traffic stop, not the Sheriff's Office.
Gaughf was also booked into a national database that tracks offenders' fingerprints.
Immediately after his arrest, Gaughf was suspended indefinitely pending an inquiry by the internal disciplinary review board, deputies have said.
The panel also called for Gaughf to lose his ability to drive a sheriff's vehicle of any kind until he completes the judicial process, Jackson said.
Gaughf was driving a personal vehicle, not a sheriff's vehicle, at the time of his arrest, Jackson said.
The demotion in rank for Gaughf will mean a cut in pay, Jackson said.
In his role at the training center, Gaughf did not regularly patrol communities in a vehicle as other deputies do, Jackson said.