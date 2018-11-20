Metro Council members are asking Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration to justify its request for a fourth assistant chief administrative officer, an expenditure that would make up a fraction of a projected $3.5 million increase in general fund spending that goes before the council on Dec. 12.

Councilman Dwight Hudson wants the administration to provide a breakdown of the job responsibilities and a list of qualifications for the job candidates.

The proposed position is included in the $926.2 million proposed spending plan for 2019 that Broome submitted to the Metro Council on Nov. 5.

"I want to make sure there is a real plan for this position," Hudson said during a budget meeting Tuesday night.

Public safety gets top billing in Broome's proposed budget, which has a 0.76 percent increase in total spending compared to last year's. That amounts to about $7 million.

Half of the projected spending in that increase can be found in the general fund, which is up 1.1 percent, or $3.5 million, compared to the amount in the 2018 budget.

The general fund accounts for nearly 35 percent of the total budget and outlines the revenue and expenditures for general government operations in the city-parish.

Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said the proposed new assistant CAO, to be paid $190,000 a year in salary and benefits, would focus on oversight of the city-parish's public works division.

The new position was recommended in a study that sparked ongoing amendments to the city-parish's Plan of Government which overhauled the city-parish's Department of Public Works.

"We haven't really written the qualifications for the job yet," Gissel told Hudson.

Gissel said a lot of the duties that would be assigned to the proposed assistant CAO are currently handled by Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Rowdy Gaudet, who is also overseeing the city-parish's redevelopment authority, office of community development, and the planning departments.

"It's too much for one person," Gissel said. "Rowdy does the best he can, but it's too much."

The proposed assistant CAO's base salary could be as high at $120,000 annually, in addition to a benefits package.

Gissel said allowing the mayor to expand her team of senior staff members would also alleviate many of the concerns council members expressed with the city-parish's zoning and permitting departments.

"My experience has been that if these departments were more efficient, this position would not even be necessary," Hudson said. "I don’t want (the new assistant CAO) to simply be following up with department heads and answering our emails. I think there needs to be real, concrete criteria for this person."

Councilman Matt Watson used a recent breakdown in communication he experienced among department heads within public works and the contractor on a drainage project to illustrate why he could throw his support behind creating the new position.

Hudson said he understands the need, but would like to see a job outline and qualifications list ahead of council's Dec. 12 vote on the mayor's budget proposal.

"We're in the process of putting that together," Gissel said. "We could probably expedite that and give it to you guys."