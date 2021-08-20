BASTROP — For Ronald Greene, this sleepy town north of Monroe offered new beginnings and familiar pitfalls.

Greene was 12 when his family first moved to Bastrop in the early 1980s.

The next few decades brought tumultuous ups and downs. Greene earned his GED, then enrolled at Southern University and dreamed of becoming an architect or businessman.

He later settled in Orlando, helped raise a daughter, married a woman from Panama, opened a barber shop and survived cancer.

He also battled an addiction to cocaine, completing various rehab programs and pledging time and again to conquer his demons.

The second time Greene moved to Bastrop, he was pushing 50 and searching for a brighter future.

Instead, he would take his last breaths a couple dozen miles from town, handcuffed and shackled at the ankles following a violent encounter with Louisiana state troopers on a dark Union Parish roadside. The officers brutally beat and repeatedly tased Greene, who apologized and surrendered after leading them on a lengthy high-speed chase.

"I'm your brother," he cried. "I'm sorry. I'm scared."

State Police initially concealed key details about the 2019 incident, suggesting Greene died from crashing his car. But the ugly truth finally started dribbling out, and now the fatal encounter lies at the center of a roiling scandal at State Police.

Several troopers have quit or been fired, and former agency head Kevin Reeves retired last year amid investigations into an apparent pattern of abusive behavior among officers assigned to the Monroe-based Troop F. Investigators are probing at least four incidents where troopers allegedly used excessive force against Black motorists in the Monroe area, including Greene, and covered up their actions.

Some troopers are already facing state criminal charges, and federal prosecutors are planning to ask a grand jury for indictments in the coming weeks.

More than two years later, the Greene family is still waiting for criminal charges in that case.

"Louisiana is a graveyard of Black murders and unanswered killings," his mother said. "This is what they do. This is how they treat people of color in Louisiana."

With his death adding fuel to a heated national debate about race and policing, Ronald Greene became the latest addition to a growing roster of names chanted by protesters nationwide, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Alton Sterling. His desperate last words — caught on officer-worn cameras — have been widely publicized. But the man himself remains largely a mystery.

During interviews in New Orleans, Monroe and Orlando, his friends and relatives shared their memories.

They remember Ronald Greene as perpetually optimistic and generous, a proud member of the Freemasons brotherhood and a modern-day Robin Hood, filled with big ideas about how to better himself and help others. Even strangers gravitated toward his indomitable spirit and unassuming presence, his loved ones said. He always had a large network of supporters, people rooting for him to succeed even when his life was totally chaotic.

Greene dreamed of opening a long-term rehab facility for men who similarly struggled with addiction, his loved ones said. In the meantime, he was planning to enroll in trucking school, looking forward to a lucrative career.

'I hated Louisiana for that'

Long before Greene was born, his ancestors hailed from Europe, the Philippines and the West Indies, many of them drawn by notions of the American Dream.

His mother, Mona Hardin, spent her early childhood in Hawaii. Then her father joined the army and the family lived on various military bases, including in Germany. He later was killed in Vietnam.

Hardin was completing job training in Maine when she met her first husband, Ronald Greene Sr., who later joined the military himself. They had two sons and moved to Colorado.

After they divorced, Hardin and the boys ended up in California. She worked at a tech company in Silicon Valley, when computers were still a novelty.

Her second husband, with whom she had two daughters, was descended from sharecroppers and enslaved people in north Louisiana. Hardin and her four children ultimately followed him to Bastrop — a multiracial family moving from the Bay Area to rural Louisiana.

"It was a culture shock," said Dinelle Hardin, the oldest daughter. "No one knew what to make of us."

In Bastrop, Mona Hardin worked on a cotton farm, in a juke joint and collected cans before landing a job at Walmart. Money was tight.

Her sons played sports and toted their band instruments to school. They taught themselves to swim at the public pool — a local hangout spot that later took on sinister connotations for Greene and his younger brother after they were arrested for breaking into the vending machine.

Greene was 14 when he first experienced the Louisiana criminal justice system, receiving a two-year juvenile prison sentence for the petty crime. That was a searing moment for Greene and his family, relatives said.

Hardin said she begged the judge not to send her sons away, offering to pay for whatever was stolen or damaged, but to no avail. She said the harsh sentence made her realize the entrenched racism facing young Black men growing up in Louisiana.

"I relive that every damn day," she said. "I hated Louisiana for that."

Despite the environment, Greene earned his GED behind bars, allowing him to finish high school early.

Meanwhile, Hardin started planning to move to Florida and leave behind the bad memories. Once her sons were released from detention, she got "Ronnie," her oldest, settled at Southern and arranged for his brother to stay with their dad in California. Then she left Louisiana with her daughters and never looked back.

'He had a beautiful heart'

When Greene enrolled at Southern, he was just turning 17 — making him one of the youngest people on campus, according to his family. He had always been a strong student, his mom said, and he planned to study drafting and become an architect.

His relatives and friends believe Greene was introduced to drugs in college or shortly thereafter, beginning a cycle of substance abuse that followed him throughout his adult life. Records show he dropped out after one semester, then later moved to North Carolina with his uncle.

Greene eventually joined his mom and sisters in Orlando.

In 1995, he had a daughter, who inherited his wide smile and loving spirit, family said. His relationship with her mom later ended, but Greene and his daughter remained close.

Years later, he met a woman named Jenny, the daughter of immigrants from Panama. She was raising three children and had just graduated from nursing school.

They went on a blind date, and Greene immediately wowed her with his charm, she said, recalling how they watched the stars together through the sunroof of their rented limo. She was drawn to his confidence and charisma.

They were married in 2001 in a small ceremony with white flowers and balloons. She wore a long white veil and he carried a leather pouch holding his Bible.

Looking through old photos during a recent interview at her home, Jenny Greene reminisced on their marriage, including the fond memories — like teaching her husband to dance salsa at her annual work Christmas parties — and the tough times.

By their first anniversary, Ronald Greene had landed in jail, one of several nonviolent drug-related arrests on his record. Jenny was beginning to realize the severity of his addiction, but she still believed in their future. He sent her a gift from behind bars: a handmade wooden picture frame holding their wedding photo.

He would spend weeks or months sober, she said. He worked various jobs — construction, trash collecting, cutting hair — and was active in church and the Masons. When she bought a house in Deltona, a quiet suburb northeast of Orlando, he embraced their new home and everything it symbolized, Jenny Greene said. He loved introducing her to new people: "This is my wife."

But the streets kept pulling him back.

"His demons always found him," she said. "If the addiction was out of the equation, he would have been the perfect man, the perfect husband."

He lived the Masonic principles, including a belief in shared humanity or brotherly love, his family said. They said he would give free haircuts to homeless people, stop and help someone change a tire, share his struggles so others could learn from his mistakes.

He often talked about opening a transition home for men recovering from addiction, something his family still hopes to accomplish in his memory.

"He was conflicted. He was experiencing a battle for the soul," said Robert Watson, a friend from Bible study in Orlando. "But if you knew the guy, you loved him. He had a beautiful heart."

In 2008, his wife finally filed for divorce, though they remained close and stayed in touch until his death.

Greene moved into a modest apartment in Orlando and refocused on barbering. He rented a small storefront next to a bodega and proudly opened The Pine Hills Community Barbershop. His family pitched in, helping with paperwork and buying chairs and equipment.

"He was such a hard worker, such a doer. … He would be right on the verge of a breakthrough and something would happen to bring him back to square one," his sister Alana Wilson said. "Life kept happening."

The barbershop eventually went under and Greene started renting a chair somewhere else.

'Not made to be confined'

Court records show Greene was repeatedly jailed for relatively minor offenses, receiving short sentences and a tangled web of overlapping probation terms in Florida.

In addition to cocaine possession, he was cited for resisting arrest and providing false identification to law enforcement.

In one 2010 case, Greene was riding a bicycle in Orlando when deputies pulled him over for allegedly running a stop sign. He gave a false name and then took off running, according to police reports. An officer caught up with Greene and tackled him. Deputies said Greene stopped resisting when the officer delivered two "knee strikes."

Greene later told deputies he was "on a three-day crack binge," the officers reported. He was transported to the Orange County Jail, a familiar backdrop for some of his lowest moments.

His 2017 move to Louisiana offered a chance to leave that behind. Greene also had reason to celebrate after beating mouth cancer. He talked about wanting a quieter life in the country, loved ones said.

Once there, he visited old friends and relatives in Bastrop, driving past childhood landmarks in his beloved 2009 Jaguar.

He soon reconnected with Joycelen Wade, decades after their teenage romance ended. She said he was popular with the ladies even as a teen, captivating them with his smile and magnetic presence.

When he reappeared in 2017, it was like they never missed a beat, she said. But she quickly realized Greene was still plagued by his addiction, even though he was almost holding it together: working a construction job and renting an apartment, taking trips to visit friends in other states, working out regularly and eating healthy.

"He was a good person, always a gentleman," she said. "He just wasn't made to be confined to any box."

In the months before his death, Greene had been researching trucking schools with help from his nephew, a former truck driver. Relatives said he seemed more stable.

"He was always making the best out of a bad situation," said his nephew John Winzer.

But bad situations were plentiful.

Court records show Greene encountered police at least three times after he moved back to Louisiana. He was cited for DWI, speeding and no license plate. He apparently pulled over each time without incident.

But on May 10, 2019, Greene fled from state troopers after allegedly running a red light near the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He led police on a high-speed chase lasting more than 20 miles, ending when he crashed his rental car in rural Union Parish.

Bodycam footage shows troopers descending upon Greene after the chase, beating and tasing him, then leaving him facedown in handcuffs and leg irons for several minutes — until noticing he appeared unconscious. An autopsy report said Greene died from "cocaine induced agitated delirium" after drug tests came back positive. Those findings are hotly disputed and under review.

A woman Greene was dating at the time, Nicole Edmonds, said he left her house in Bastrop around 10 p.m., promising to be back soon. When he stopped answering his phone hours later, she drove around looking for him but finally gave up.

Then she got a call from his nephew saying Greene was gone. They both cried on the phone, she said.

"He is most definitely missed," Edmonds said. "They don't know who they took away."

More than two years later, his family and friends are still digging for answers and demanding justice. His loved ones still have countless questions about what happened the night he died: Where was he going? What was he thinking? Why did he run?

"This is bigger than him now," said April Osburn, his old friend from church. "People say God always has a plan, but I just really miss him. He had a lot more to give."

His mom and sisters have hosted vigils, met with prosecutors and traveled around the country protesting police brutality. They said progress is slow, but they notice more people are becoming familiar with his story.

During a recent trip to Louisiana, they visited downtown New Orleans to see a new mural highlighting what happened to Greene. But when they arrived, they found the artwork partially destroyed.

Back in Orlando, the women are engaged in a different sort of memorial project. They drive around passing out fliers and reminiscing about the person behind the name, telling strangers how Ronald Greene died — and how he lived.