GONZALES — State highway officials plan to bring a roundabout proposed along La. 44 in a growing area of Ascension Parish back up for public review this week after making a change to earlier plans unveiled last year.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials plan a public meeting 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex's large conference room, 615 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales, to display the new proposal.
Brandie Richardson, DOTD spokeswoman, said Friday the department has moved the location of the proposed multi-lane roundabout farther north on La. 44 than originally planned. The new location will be just south of the highway's intersection with Loosemore Road and La. 941, she said. The area is at the southern limits of Gonzales.
Roundabouts are circular, continuous flow intersections that state and federal highway officials have said are designed with greater speed controls and safety features than traditional traffic circles.
An earlier proposal unveiled in August 2017 called for a roundabout about a quarter-mile south of that same intersection on La. 44. That roundabout concept was the outgrowth of a corridor study that looked at a string of roundabouts at several intersections on La. 44 between the Burnside/I-10 interchange and La. 22 to prepare for coming residential development.
Under the old plan, the four-way intersection at La. 44 and Loosemore wouldn't have had a roundabout but been changed to allow continuous flow for north and southbound traffic and forced east and westbound traffic to make right turns only onto La. 44.
Richardson said the roundabout's shift back up just south of the La. 44/Loosemore intersection is meant to align the roundabout with the intersection yet avoid costly utility relocations. An ExxonMobil pipeline that runs directly under the intersection, maps show.
The project, expected to be put out for bid in 2021, will also widen La. 44 from two to four lanes between Loosemore and I-10.